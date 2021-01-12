Video is twelve minutes, and well worth your time. Discussion ensues regarding standard insurgent ROEs in terms of infiltration, agitation, mob manipulation tactics, escalation, documenting as “journalists,” escape and reporting.
During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people who died was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. She was shot by a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we’ve invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-analysis-of-ashli-babbit-video-suggests-coordinated-actions-interview-with-masako_3652783.html
Following is additional interview with Michael Yon, who was on the ground outside the Capital on January 6th. He describes the insurgency tactics he observed as an eyewitness.
https://www.ntd.com/antifa-tactics-seen-at-jan-6-capitol-protest-interview-with-michael-yon_551491.html
Epoch Times is doing serious work right now.
2 thoughts on “Video analysis of Ashli Babbitt murder scene: Instigated and coordinated by Antifa insurgents and recorded by BLM leader”
I saw the killing of that young woman a while ago and saw clearly and obviously that it was murder and completely planned. I need now (anyone else?) to stop thinking things like “I don’t understand” and “I don’t get it” because those are very reflexive things and they are wrong — they are some kind of cultural programming/pushing/predisponitioning thing. But I do know — I do understand. This involves a spirit of confusion. I never really understood the idea of spirit of this or spirit of that, but look — in all of our public life — this is at bottom a spirit of confusion, from everywhere — maybe that is the principal means of satanic attack at this time — confusion — look at it all. I’ve already said my rosary for today but still need to do the Seven Sorrows devotion — and in case anyone has looked so far — try saying the Seven Sorrows and you may be shocked — I was.
I say the Seven Sorrows, but I’m not sure what you mean by your last comment.