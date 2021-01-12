Video analysis of Ashli Babbitt murder scene: Instigated and coordinated by Antifa insurgents and recorded by BLM leader

Video is twelve minutes, and well worth your time. Discussion ensues regarding standard insurgent ROEs in terms of infiltration, agitation, mob manipulation tactics, escalation, documenting as “journalists,” escape and reporting.

During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people who died was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. She was shot by a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we’ve invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-analysis-of-ashli-babbit-video-suggests-coordinated-actions-interview-with-masako_3652783.html

Following is additional interview with Michael Yon, who was on the ground outside the Capital on January 6th. He describes the insurgency tactics he observed as an eyewitness.

https://www.ntd.com/antifa-tactics-seen-at-jan-6-capitol-protest-interview-with-michael-yon_551491.html

Epoch Times is doing serious work right now.