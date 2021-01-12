Who exactly “breached” the Capital TWENTY MINUTES before Trump’s speech ended?

This started happening at the Capital twenty minutes before Trump’s speech ended at the Ellipse.

It might take a sec for the tweet to embed; if it doesn’t, click the link for video. (h/t Oakes Spalding).

Four minutes later, at 12:53 p.m., some Trump supporters break through the Capitol’s outer barricade on the northwest side. This moment — 20 minutes before Trump’s speech ends — is captured simultaneously by @ElijahSchaffer, @StatusCoup and @ABQRAW. pic.twitter.com/ytnTj3kMq0 — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) January 12, 2021

It’s a thirty minute walk from the Ellipse to the Capital (1.6 miles), which means the first patriots didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the “breach.” Maybe 40 minutes if they hustled.

No one is denying that the vast majority who ultimately participated were Trump supporters… what we are trying to determine is who started it, and how were they assisted by DC Mayor Bowser and her ROEs.