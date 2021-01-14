Kent State of America: What could go wrong?

Posted on

National Guard at Capitol Authorized to Use Lethal Force…

Dramatic escalation in authorities granted to the 20,000 Guard troops in D.C.

By Paul D. Shinkman, Senior Writer, National SecurityJan. 14, 2021, at 11:33 a.m.

Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, in Washington.(STEFANI REYNOLDS/GETTY IMAGES)

The 20,000 National Guard troops preparing for pro-Trump demonstrations this weekend in the nation’s capital will be armed and permitted to use lethal force, the headquarters overseeing them says, marking a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing…

“On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the U.S. Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff,” according to a statement from the D.C. National Guard, which is commanding Guard forces in the city, including units deployed from six other states… A defense official confirmed the authorization includes permission for Guard troops to use lethal force.

The request came from federal authorities (ed: not Mayor Bowser, who allowed/assisted the events of Jan 6th) and was approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy – who oversees D.C. Guard deployments since the District is not a state – indicating it was not a request from the local government.

https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob

4 thoughts on “Kent State of America: What could go wrong?

  2. Tin soldiers and China’s coming
    The soldiers are cutting us down

    Find the cost of freedom buried in the ground
    Mother Earth will swallow you, lay your body down

    Will our own people kill us?
    Our government certainly has betrayed us.
    We have abandoned God and He will allow us to wallow in our own evil until we go back to Him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.