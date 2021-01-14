National Guard at Capitol Authorized to Use Lethal Force…
Dramatic escalation in authorities granted to the 20,000 Guard troops in D.C.
By Paul D. Shinkman, Senior Writer, National Security Jan. 14, 2021, at 11:33 a.m.
The 20,000 National Guard troops preparing for pro-Trump demonstrations this weekend in the nation’s capital will be armed and permitted to use lethal force, the headquarters overseeing them says, marking a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing…
“On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the U.S. Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff,” according to a statement from the D.C. National Guard, which is commanding Guard forces in the city, including units deployed from six other states… A defense official confirmed the authorization includes permission for Guard troops to use lethal force.
The request came from federal authorities (ed: not Mayor Bowser, who allowed/assisted the events of Jan 6th) and was approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy – who oversees D.C. Guard deployments since the District is not a state – indicating it was not a request from the local government.
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob
4 thoughts on “Kent State of America: What could go wrong?”
I’m from the boomer generation.
This really does leave me in shock. Communist America.
Tin soldiers and China’s coming
The soldiers are cutting us down
Find the cost of freedom buried in the ground
Mother Earth will swallow you, lay your body down
Will our own people kill us?
Our government certainly has betrayed us.
We have abandoned God and He will allow us to wallow in our own evil until we go back to Him.
Four dead in Ohio is going to look like a picnic.
You are right, just a reference for us older folks!