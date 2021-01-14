Kent State of America: What could go wrong?

National Guard at Capitol Authorized to Use Lethal Force…

Dramatic escalation in authorities granted to the 20,000 Guard troops in D.C.

By Paul D. Shinkman, Senior Writer, National Security Jan. 14, 2021, at 11:33 a.m.

Weapons are distributed to members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, in Washington.(STEFANI REYNOLDS/GETTY IMAGES)

The 20,000 National Guard troops preparing for pro-Trump demonstrations this weekend in the nation’s capital will be armed and permitted to use lethal force, the headquarters overseeing them says, marking a striking escalation in the way authorities there are preparing…

“On January 12, 2021, National Guardsmen were given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the U.S. Capitol and individual members of Congress and their staff,” according to a statement from the D.C. National Guard, which is commanding Guard forces in the city, including units deployed from six other states… A defense official confirmed the authorization includes permission for Guard troops to use lethal force.

The request came from federal authorities (ed: not Mayor Bowser, who allowed/assisted the events of Jan 6th) and was approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy – who oversees D.C. Guard deployments since the District is not a state – indicating it was not a request from the local government.

https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob