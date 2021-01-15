You’re cancelled: AIG drops Curt Schilling; are you preparing for the purge?

Folks, this is happening. Get with USAA, if you qualify. Find a local credit union with integrity. Figure out what you are going to do if your mortgage lender calls your note, because they’re absolutely going to. You do realize that inability to secure homeowner’s insurance means you are in violation of your mortgage terms, yes?

January 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former Major League Baseball star pitcher, conservative commentator, and Trump supporter Curt Schilling said that insurance company AIG canceled his family’s policy due to his “Social Media profile.”

In a tweet Tuesday night, he wrote, “We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile.’”

We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my "Social Media profile" — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

When some followers questioned his claim, he replied with a screenshot of correspondence with the company which acknowledged he was “a longtime AIG client since 2004 and also a profitable account (no claims).” However, the note stated this “was a management decision between underwriting and marketing teams that could not be overturned.”

Cut out personal information and kept the relevant part readable. But ya, it's real and I don't imagine it's even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi's win and the fraud is allowed to stand pic.twitter.com/oMxqBZ0mhz — President Elect Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) January 13, 2021

Schilling, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, commented that this cancelation is “real and I don’t imagine it’s even close to what we will witness in the coming months, years, if we let the Nazi’s win and the [election] fraud is allowed to stand.”

