“The polyhedric Bergoglio” … Archbishop Viganò rightly observes the many roles the usurper plays; Vicar of Christ not on the list

“The only role that he stubbornly insists on not wanting to fill — because of his blatant incapacity, his innate impatience, or even through his deliberate choice right from the beginning — is the role of Vicar of Christ.”

Ahem… that’s because he was never Vicar of Christ, and he never will be. Pope Benedict’s resignation was invalid, six ways to Sunday. The illegal conclave that followed was also invalid, producing an invalid result, the only possible exception being that it elected a new Bishop of Rome, but without the Vicarship. The Vicar of Christ on Earth, since April 2005, is Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger, long may he reign. All of the still mounting EVIDENCE points toward this. The fact that Bergoglio acts like a criminal, a heretic, an apostate, and obviously is not protected by even a drop of the supernatural Petrine Promises guaranteed by Our Lord and Savior, is a huge part of the VISUAL proof set directing us to the TRUTH. In yesterday’s statement, the archbishop comes as close as ever to completely spelling it out.

Some other selected quotes:

“A few days ago, an interview was broadcast on Canale5 in which Jorge Mario Bergoglio appeared in the unusual role of sponsor of the pharmaceutical companies. We had already seen him in the role of politician, of trade unionist, of promoter of uncontrolled immigration, of supporter of welcoming illegal immigrants, and of philanthropist. In all of these metamorphoses what has always emerged, alongside his capacity to totally remove himself from his institutional role, is the polyhedric character of the Argentine, who, we now discover, is also the promoter of pharmaceutical companies, a convinced supporter of vaccines and a zealous cheerleader of those who for a year now have been using Covid as a means to control the masses and to impose the Great Reset desired by the World Economic Forum.”

“…the new “expert” who, on the basis of absolutely zero medical competency, is now recommending the vaccine to the faithful while using his sovereign authority to require the citizens of the Vatican to submit to questionable treatment in the name of an unspecified “ethical duty.” “

“…after unscrupulously demolishing no small number of Catholic truths in the name of dialogue with heretics and idolaters, the one dogma which Bergoglio is not ready to renounce is that of obligatory vaccination…a dogma before which one would expect there to be at least a minimum of prudence, if not dictated by moral coherence, then at least by utilitarian scruple. Because sooner or later, when the effects of the vaccine on the population are seen, when they begin to count the deaths it has caused and how many people have been maimed for life by a drug that is still in the process of experimentation, someone will be able to ask those who were convinced supporters of the vaccine to render an account.”

“Of course, in the Bergoglian church de facto concubinage can be legitimized with Amoris Lætitia, to the point that Avvenire speaks today of “LGBT parenting” with the ease of a gender propaganda pamphlet; an idolatrous rite worshiping Mother Earth can be celebrated in Saint Peter’s winking at Malthusian environmentalism…”

“If it is possible to set aside revealed truth in the name of ecumenism and inter-religious dialogue, it is likewise not licit to question the dogmas of Covid, the revelation made by the media about the pandemic, and the salvific sacrament of the vaccine. And if with Fratelli Tutti universal brotherhood can be promoted apart from faith in the One God Living and True, no contact is permitted with so-called “deniers” — a new category of sinners to be avoided — who must be punished as heretics by the health inquisition and media excommunication so as to be made a warning to the flock. “If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him in your house and do not greet him,” Saint John warns (2 Jn 10). Bergoglio must have misunderstood, and so he greets and embraces abortionists and criminals, but he does not contaminate himself with “anti-vaxxers.””

“…the new “papal magisterium” has been made explicit right on Canale5, just as it was on the plane that the LGBT dogma “Who am I to judge?” was defined, and just as it was in a footnote of Amoris Lætitia that the indissolubility of marriage was denied in the name of pastoral practice.”

“Catholics, illuminated by the sensus fidei that instinctively suggests to them what clashes with Faith and Morals, have already understood that the role of healthcare supply salesman is only one of the many parts played by the polyhedric Bergoglio. The only role that he stubbornly insists on not wanting to fill — because of his blatant incapacity, his innate impatience, or even through his deliberate choice right from the beginning — is the role of Vicar of Christ. Which, if nothing else, reveals the points of reference of the Argentine, the ideology which inspires him, the goals he sets for himself, and the means he intends to use in order to achieve them.”

Read the whole thing: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-on-francis-push-for-vaccination-the-salvation-of-the-body-is-the-supreme-law