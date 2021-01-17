Hundreds of rioters destroyed property and set fires during Trump’s 2017 inauguration: all charges were dropped

Also, Demon Harris STILL hasn’t resigned her senate seat. Why is that?

January 15, 2021 | by Jon Dougherty |

As the FBI continues to arrest dozens of people allegedly involved in the Capitol Building riot earlier this month ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, it was just four years ago when similar rioting took place throughout Washington, D.C., as newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump began his term...it was a riot dominated by supporters of anarchist groups like Antifa and left-wing organizations including Black Lives Matter.

Video footage that was taken the morning of Trump’s inaugural shows black-clad mobs occupying streets, smashing storefront windows, attacking police officers, overturning trash cans, and generally causing mayhem in protest of what they perceived as a stolen election.

Reports at the time noted that more than 214 people were indicted on felony rioting charges.

“On the morning of January 20, protests over Donald Trump’s inauguration turned violent when black-clad ‘anti-fascist’ protesters smashed storefronts and bus stops, hammered out the windows of a limousine, and eventually launched rocks at a phalanx of police,” CNN reported Feb. 22, 2017.

