The chick who directed traffic inside Capital and stole Nancy’s laptop tried to sell it to Russia, okay?

FBI investigating if Capitol rioter stole Nancy Pelosi’s laptop to sell to Russia

By Yaron Steinbuch January 18, 2021 | 8:15am | Updated

The feds are investigating whether a Pennsylvania woman who was seen on video taking part in the US Capitol riots stole a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and planned to sell it to the Russians, officials said.

The FBI is seeking Riley June Williams on charges including entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct. A witness described as a former romantic partner of Williams claimed to have seen footage of her “taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi’s office.”

“[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service,” an agent said. “According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it,” according to the affidavit, which includes a link to a documentary produced by London-based ITV News.

A woman identified as Williams — wearing glasses, a green shirt and brown trench coat and carrying a bag over her shoulder — can be seen yelling “Upstairs, upstairs, upstairs,” pushing people toward Pelosi’s office, according to NPR.