Far-left activists vandalized buildings and clashed with police in the Pacific Northwest on Jan. 20, voicing their opposition to the government, law enforcement, and the freshly sworn-in President Joe Biden, with some carrying signs reading, “We are ungovernable.”
In Portland, black-clad activists with their faces covered broke windows and the glass door at the Democratic Party of Oregon business office, spray-painting an anarchist symbol over the party sign, video posted on social media showed. Some of them tipped over garbage containers and lit the contents on fire, according to reports.
“We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres,” read a banner they marched under, while others carried a banner saying, “We are not governable,” which was dotted with anarchy symbols. Portland Police confronted a crowd that gathered outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building near downtown, with some in the crowd later burning a flag in the street. According to KATU, the protest was billed as a demonstration against the Biden inauguration and law enforcement.
In Seattle, Antifa activists marched into the iconic Pike Place Market to smash up property, with video from the scene showing broken windows in a Starbucks. A group of black-clad activists marched along the street, kicking over garbage containers, carrying a tattered American flag with the anarchy sign spray-painted on it. Some spray-painted buildings with an anarchist symbol and smashed windows, including at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse, a federal building, according to KOMO.
“No Cops, Prisons, Borders, Presidents,” said one banner that they marched under, according to The New York Times.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/antifa-in-seattle-and-portland-smash-property-oppose-biden-police-we-are-ungovernable_3665544.html?
One thought on “Did you hear about the riots last night? No, I bet you didn’t, because it was the protected class again.”
At the end of the day what I think we really need is a appeal to the Mouseketeers…..
All but Anette Funicello, who passed away April 8 at the age of 70! Those still living include: Sharon Baird (now 70), Bobby Burgess (71), Lonnie Burr (69), Tommy Cole (71), Darlene Gillespie (71), Cubby O’Brien (66), Karen Pendleton (66) and Doreen Tracey (70).Mar 25, 2013.
Remember…MiC..see you real soon, KeY..why, because we like you…;
Who’s the leader of the club
That’s made for you and me?
M-I-C-K-E-Y
M-O-U-S-E
Hey there, hi there, ho there
You’re as welcome as can be
M-I-C-K-E-Y
M-O-U-S-E
Mickey Mouse, Mickey Mouse
Forever let us hold our banner high
High, high, high!
Come along and sing a song
And join the jamboree
M-I-C-K-E-Y
M-O-U-S-E
Mickey Mouse Club
We’ll have fun, we’ll be new faces
High, high, high, high
We’ll do things and we’ll go places
All around the world
We’ll go marching
Ah for the simpler days….and then there’s Romper Room. “Romper, stomper: What was the saying on Romper Room?
“The hostess and the children would chant, “Romper stomper bomper boo. Tell me, tell me, tell me, do. Magic Mirror, tell me today, Did all my friends have fun at play?” She would then peer through the Magic Mirror, implying that she could see through the television to the children watching at home.”
Do you think “lady” gaga would have been invited to appear on Romper Room???
Just kidding 🙂