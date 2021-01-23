One hour after Biden takes office, WHO reverses guidance on PCR tests… might not diagnose corona at all

“Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology…Most PCR assays are indicated as an aid for diagnosis, therefore, health care providers must consider any result in combination with timing of sampling, specimen type, assay specifics, clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information.”

So much for the asymptomatic “cases.”

https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/one-hour-after-biden-inaugurated-who-changes-covid-testing-criteria?

https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/2021/01/biden-begins-rewarding-allies-who.html