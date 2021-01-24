Over 78,000 Facebook, Instagram Users Removed for QAnon, ‘Militarization’ Policy Violations

Posted on

Facebook removed more than 78,000 profiles on both Facebook and Instagram, saying they had posted QAnon content and content related to “militarized social movements” since August 2020.

“We continue to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarized social movements, new terms associated with QAnon and how people attempt to skirt our detection, including focusing more on Facebook profiles used to organize and promote these movements and groups on our platform,” Facebook said in an update on Jan. 19.

The company added that “these groups are constantly working to avoid our enforcement and we’ll continue to study how they evolve in order to keep people safe.”

https://m.theepochtimes.com/over-78000-facebook-instagram-users-removed-for-violating-qanon-and-militarization-policies_3669061.html?utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-01-24-4

