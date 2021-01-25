Censorship duty for the Proles: Twitter sets up snitchware, asks all Americans to do their part Posted on January 25, 2021 🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Censorship duty for the Proles: Twitter sets up snitchware, asks all Americans to do their part”
Forget it. I’m done. It won’t be my tweet anymore but what lying trolls want to make of it.
Folks, please for the love of God… get off Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and all other social media sites. These sites do nothing but breed anger, narcissism and stupidity and furthermore, as is more than obvious by now, they’re gleefully using the data they’ve collected on you for an enemies list. Social media is an addictive step into hell, just as bad as online pornography. It’s a world of fake friends, fake news and real information gathering for French Revolution 2.0.
The best way to totally get off these dens of the devil is to delete all your posts, un-like all your “likes” and de-friend all your friends and followers. Then, close your account. Yes, that may take a lot of your time but please, do it now. If for no other reason your lives will instantly turn more positive as a result.
You know two can play at this game, right? I expect this won’t last long.