United Airlines CEO mandates vaccine for all employees, invites other corporate tyrants to join him

United Airlines’ CEO wants to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for employees and is encouraging other companies do the same.

“The worst thing that I believe I will ever do in my career is the letters that I have written to the surviving family members of coworkers that we have lost to the coronavirus,” CEO Scott Kirby said at an employee town hall Thursday, a transcript of which was reviewed by CNBC. “And so, for me, because I have confidence in the safety of the vaccine – and I recognize it’s controversial – I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory.”

“I don’t think United will get away with and can realistically be the only company that requires vaccines and makes them mandatory,” he said. “We need some others. We need some others to show leadership. Particularly in the healthcare industry.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/united-airlines-ceo-wants-to-make-covid-vaccines-mandatory-for-its-employees.html

If you haven’t started preparing for what this is going to be like, now is a good time to start. Does your job entail any sort of air travel? How are you going to handle that? What about your own employer… will you be required to be injected? What is your plan?