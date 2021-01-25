United Airlines’ CEO wants to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for employees and is encouraging other companies do the same.
“The worst thing that I believe I will ever do in my career is the letters that I have written to the surviving family members of coworkers that we have lost to the coronavirus,” CEO Scott Kirby said at an employee town hall Thursday, a transcript of which was reviewed by CNBC. “And so, for me, because I have confidence in the safety of the vaccine – and I recognize it’s controversial – I think the right thing to do is for United Airlines, and for other companies, to require the vaccines and to make them mandatory.”
“I don’t think United will get away with and can realistically be the only company that requires vaccines and makes them mandatory,” he said. “We need some others. We need some others to show leadership. Particularly in the healthcare industry.”
If you haven’t started preparing for what this is going to be like, now is a good time to start. Does your job entail any sort of air travel? How are you going to handle that? What about your own employer… will you be required to be injected? What is your plan?
2 thoughts on “United Airlines CEO mandates vaccine for all employees, invites other corporate tyrants to join him”
Professor Dolores Cahill discusses a solution for freedom-respecting travel in the age of COVID. The Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance is seeking to create travel options that don’t require travelers to submit to vaccination, face masks or quarantines. https://www.corbettreport.com/freedom-airway-solutionswatch/ Worth a peek, Mark.
Like, these companies do not need too much help. People are the problem, 72%. The real pushers. Like our children, they seem immune from our sense of equilibrium. Ask them direct questions and they will not answer. We feel like we are beating a dead horse. God has given them free will.
