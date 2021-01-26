POTUS Emeritus? Trump creates “Office of the Former President”

So the real President, who was usurped in a rigged election, is now to be known as “Former.” This sounds familiar.

Former President Donald Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” on Monday that seeks to advance the interests of the United States and carry on the agenda of his administration. A statement from the office in Palm Beach County, Florida, reads, “Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President.”

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” it said.

