Bill Gates of Hell has discovered the evil, and it is you (video)

Bill just can’t believe what people are saying about him and Tony. All the buzz and exposing of truth, and the social media failing to censor… these “really evil theories”… how dare you!

0:48… “We are going to need to get educated about this.. understand what should have we done to minimize this?”

Bill Gates said that ‘crazy conspiracy theories’ about him and Dr. Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media https://t.co/gFNZw99wsR pic.twitter.com/78ciYxkVCL — Reuters (@Reuters) January 27, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates says he has been taken aback by the volume of “crazy” and “evil” conspiracy theories about him spreading on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said on Wednesday he would like to explore what is behind them.

In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and “crazy conspiracy theories” about him and about top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.

“Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories,” Gates said.