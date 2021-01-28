If you are still in the markets, I’m sorry, but you deserve what is coming to you

Posted on

$370 intraday swing. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. If you don’t understand how short selling works, and how a squeeze on said short works, this chart is a great lesson. But that intraday isn’t the only thing I had never seen before.

It was all fun and games (and legal) until Robinhood unilaterally halted trading of GME for their clients, while the market remained totally open. All the other daytrading brokers (TD, Schwab, etc) followed suit. Basement traders could sell, but couldn’t buy, while the big boys were unrestricted. The free market ended in that moment. Stock peaked at $483, then started to plummet, to the squealing delight of the big hedges who had been burning through capital like Hunter Biden burning through hookers and blow.

As bad as this was, it got worse. As they rode it down like a rented three-legged donkey, they started allowing buying again, but only to close out your position IF YOU WERE ALREADY SHORT. I can’t believe I am typing this.

As bad as this was, it got still worse. At 11:25a.m., as the stock hit the intraday low of $117, Robinhood said “hold my beer” to itself and began arbitrarily selling their clients’ positions without their permission.

Wow, just wow.

I have been out of the market since 2011. I have never regretted it.

Short on time. Read more at the links.

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/7087-billion-reasons-why-exchanges-betrayed-retail-customers

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/reddit-rebellion-routed-brokers-help-hedgies-hammer-most-shorted-stocks

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wallstreetbets-proves-system-rigged

If only there had been some sort of warning that the financial markets were totally lawless siphons of wealth from the working class to the oligarch class…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.