28 January, 2021 Paul Joseph Watson
Doctor Tells NBC Americans Should Consider Wearing FOUR Face Masks
Doctor Scott Segal told NBC News that Americans should consider wearing FOUR face masks if they want the most effective protection against spreading COVID-19.
Yes, really.
As we highlighted yesterday, Dr. Fauci advised Americans to begin wearing two masks, saying that it “makes common sense” for more than one layer to be more effective.
However, Fauci was outdone by researchers at Virginia Tech, who said that two face masks only provide 50-75% efficacy and that three masks should be worn to achieve 90% effectiveness.
But why stop at 90 per cent?
According to Dr. Scott Segal, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, even that may not be enough.
“If you put three or four masks on, it’s going to filter better because it’s more layers of cloth,” Segal told NBC News.
7 thoughts on “If you only wear three masks, you might kill grandma, okay?”
Seems like just last year the science was settled that the virus particle was smaller then the fibers on any given non surgical rated mask. Now we are going to double down (or triple or quadruple down) on stupid and say that yes the virus can still get through but it will have to go through much more cloth that is literally starving the wearer of oxygen.
We glued our grandmother’s mouth and nose shut. She may have died with covid, but because of it !!!
Just get to these ASAP, cover and tie draws, done!
Why don’t we all just asphyxiate ourselves? That would stop it all.
Pezzo the Pedlar the man who wore too many hats.
A Childrens Story Character
Are we not now made in the image and likeness of Pezzo? !
Have we not now entered the Theater of the Absurd ? !
Of course we have.
Get used to it.
No marxist demoralization here, right? It’s not enough for them to get you to go along with a lie. It is necessary to make you concede to bigger and bigger absurdities. Why? Because it deflates you. It erodes your sense of self. Being a normal human being it activates your sense of shame that you didn’t resist what is clearly an absurd lie. Your sense of strength is sapped. You are demoralized – turned into gelatin.
Primary purpose of that is to make you controllable, acquiescent. Secondarily as a bonus, like their father Satan, they have a hatred for humanity in their black hearts. Forcing you into submission appeals to their hatred of you and reinforces them in their delusion that they are superior to you.
This is what is overcoming the whole world. We were warned at Fatima and given the remedy. When the Lord provides you the remedy, that means that is the ONLY remedy. Not possible for us to come up with a plan B on our own that’ll do the trick. Nope.
I haven’t worn a mask, nor have my children, around my grandmother. Not. Once. She’d be offended if I did, and rightfully so. Thanks be to God, she is still able to be at home instead of isolated in a nursing care center. I pray for the elderly who cannot be at home or with family on a regular basis.
If I still had Facebook, if I posted a picture of my oldest daughter sitting happily on her lap, I can guarantee you I’d have a big list of offended people. By a CHILD sitting on her great-grandmother’s lap. And yet those same people are not offended by Ariana Grande’s song lyrics, the majority of the filth on Netflix, or preborn babies being ripped from the womb… all of that is fine.
And people whine and cry that we don’t deserve what’s coming…