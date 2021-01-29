If you only wear three masks, you might kill grandma, okay?

Posted on

28 January, 2021 Paul Joseph Watson

Doctor Tells NBC Americans Should Consider Wearing FOUR Face Masks

Doctor Scott Segal told NBC News that Americans should consider wearing FOUR face masks if they want the most effective protection against spreading COVID-19.

Yes, really.

As we highlighted yesterday, Dr. Fauci advised Americans to begin wearing two masks, saying that it “makes common sense” for more than one layer to be more effective.

However, Fauci was outdone by researchers at Virginia Tech, who said that two face masks only provide 50-75% efficacy and that three masks should be worn to achieve 90% effectiveness.

But why stop at 90 per cent?

According to Dr. Scott Segal, chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, even that may not be enough.

“If you put three or four masks on, it’s going to filter better because it’s more layers of cloth,” Segal told NBC News.

More: https://summit.news/2021/01/28/doctor-tells-nbc-americans-should-consider-wearing-four-face-masks/

7 thoughts on “If you only wear three masks, you might kill grandma, okay?

  1. Seems like just last year the science was settled that the virus particle was smaller then the fibers on any given non surgical rated mask. Now we are going to double down (or triple or quadruple down) on stupid and say that yes the virus can still get through but it will have to go through much more cloth that is literally starving the wearer of oxygen.

    Reply

  5. Pezzo the Pedlar the man who wore too many hats.
    A Childrens Story Character
    Are we not now made in the image and likeness of Pezzo? !
    Have we not now entered the Theater of the Absurd ? !
    Of course we have.
    Get used to it.

    Reply

  6. No marxist demoralization here, right? It’s not enough for them to get you to go along with a lie. It is necessary to make you concede to bigger and bigger absurdities. Why? Because it deflates you. It erodes your sense of self. Being a normal human being it activates your sense of shame that you didn’t resist what is clearly an absurd lie. Your sense of strength is sapped. You are demoralized – turned into gelatin.

    Primary purpose of that is to make you controllable, acquiescent. Secondarily as a bonus, like their father Satan, they have a hatred for humanity in their black hearts. Forcing you into submission appeals to their hatred of you and reinforces them in their delusion that they are superior to you.

    This is what is overcoming the whole world. We were warned at Fatima and given the remedy. When the Lord provides you the remedy, that means that is the ONLY remedy. Not possible for us to come up with a plan B on our own that’ll do the trick. Nope.

    Reply

  7. I haven’t worn a mask, nor have my children, around my grandmother. Not. Once. She’d be offended if I did, and rightfully so. Thanks be to God, she is still able to be at home instead of isolated in a nursing care center. I pray for the elderly who cannot be at home or with family on a regular basis.

    If I still had Facebook, if I posted a picture of my oldest daughter sitting happily on her lap, I can guarantee you I’d have a big list of offended people. By a CHILD sitting on her great-grandmother’s lap. And yet those same people are not offended by Ariana Grande’s song lyrics, the majority of the filth on Netflix, or preborn babies being ripped from the womb… all of that is fine.

    And people whine and cry that we don’t deserve what’s coming…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.