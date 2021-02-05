This just the first month, long before any long term effects are known, and before anyone might have been exposed to the wild virus after the fact, when the deadly antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) becomes a factor.
The Splendor of Truth
2 thoughts on “We’ve only just begun: Over 500 deaths and thousands hospitalized from the vaxx…”
Most of the people I talk to in the actual brick and mortal world believe it’s all coming to an end, and the Obiden White House is going to ride the wave of recovery to record approval ratings and easy re-election (approval ratings and elections… how cute).
They really have no idea what these people have planned for all of us. Not. A. Clue.
Even more distressing is the fact that the VAERS system is passive (meaning people have to seek it out to make a report). What might the actual numbers be if we looked at say, the active tracking system that is supposedly built in to the vaccination system (through Pfizer and Moderna and through the government)??