TOLDYA: Dr. David Martin explains why the mRNA “vaccines” are not vaccines

The synthetic mRNA concoction is biotechnology, not a vaccine. It tricks your cells into producing a portion of the live virus, as I explained in laymen’s terms here:

https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/12/07/yall-really-need-to-understand-how-mrna-vaccines-are-designed-and-executed-youre-not-going-to-like-it/

February 4, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – In direct contrast with mainstream media coverage and the claims of pharmaceutical companies, business ethicist and professor Dr. David Martin, Ph.D said in an interview that “mRNA is not a vaccination. It’s a gene therapy that was originally developed for cancer treatment.” On top of that, Martin described the role the media have played in propagating falsehoods around PCR testing for COVID-19.

Martin said that as part of a “propaganda war” a widespread conflation of terms has been promulgated by media and research institutions, including Johns Hopkins University. According to Martin, the World Health Organization (WHO) correctly distinguished SARS-CoV-2 as a virus and COVID-19 as a set of clinical symptoms, but that confusion has arisen from a false “causal link” made by the media, reporting that SARS-CoV-2 causes COVID-19.

After establishing reliability problems of PCR testing and the conflation of SARS-CoV-2 with COVID-19, Martin explained why he thinks mRNA vaccines are falsely called vaccines, and that they work more like gene therapy.

According to Martin, a vaccination is typically understood as being a treatment “with an attenuated or alive virus,” or a fragment thereof, which “is meant to keep you from getting an infection and it is meant to keep you from transmitting the infection.”

“The problem is that in the case of Moderna and Pfizer, this is not a vaccine. This is gene therapy,” he continued. The Moderna and Pfizer creations send “a strand of synthetic RNA into the human being and is invoking within the human being the creation of the S1 spike protein, which is a pathogen.”

“This is not only not keeping you from getting sick, it’s making your body produce the thing that makes you sick,” Martin added.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/mrna-covid-19-vaccines-are-really-gene-therapy-and-not-vaccines-ethicist