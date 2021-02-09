Capitol Police Chief admits riot was pre-planned with “high level of coordination”

Yeah, no kidding. In fact the high level of coordination included the Capitol Police themselves. It was all a set-up, and it is all on video. Remember how they so kindly held the doors open? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/09/motives-and-more-video-inviting-aiding-and-abetting-the-staged-faux-breach-of-the-capital/

Remember how DC Mayor Bowser ordered Federal law enforcement to stand down the day before? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/07/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-breach/

Remember how, that very same day, the FBI had issued warning of an impending “war” at the Capitol, based on intel they had gathered? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/13/shock-on-same-day-dc-mayor-asked-federal-troops-to-stay-home-fbi-had-warned-of-war-at-capital/

Remember how the first defenses were breached TWENTY MINUTES before the end of Trump’s speech, and how the speech took place at a distance of 1.6 miles away from the Capitol, a thirty minute walk? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/12/who-exactly-breached-the-capital-twenty-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/

But muh impeachment for inciting a false flag insurrection that was staged and started before the speech.

In a detailed letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the department “did not fail” on Jan. 6, arguing that Capitol Police did everything it could with the intelligence available beforehand, but still did not expect a group of “thousands of well-coordinated, well-equipped violent criminals” to attack law enforcement at the Capitol building.

Sund, who resigned after the insurrection, revealed that a number of those in the crowd, “were wearing radio earpieces indicating a high level of coordination,” and many also carried, “weapons, chemical munitions, protective equipment, explosives and climbing gear.”

READ THE LETTER HERE

The letter addressed to Pelosi on Feb. 1 claimed that the first 150 members of the National Guard were not sworn in on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 until about four and half hours after Sund’s request for their support was approved by the Capitol Police Board.

“What occurred on January 6th cannot be considered under any circumstances a protest, rally of civil disobedience. This was a well-planned, coordinated insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Sund wrote. “The USCP does not have the manpower, the training of the capabilities to handle an armed insurrection involving thousands of individuals bent on violence and destruction at all costs. Nevertheless, because of their bravery and professionalism in the face of this attack, USCP did not fail.”

https://www.foxnews.com/us/capitol-police-chief-sund-letter-pelosi-record-straight-insurrection-national-guard