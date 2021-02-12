Barnhardt Podcast Episode 137: Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!

Combox is open. Enjoy the show!

Direct link to the mp3 file

Listen at Barnhardt.biz

In this episode, Ann is joined by Mark “Lenny” Docherty and Dr. Edmund “Squiggy” Mazza, where they explore the latest letter from Archbishop Vigano, highlighting therein various examples of his stunning departure from logic and reason. The pesky problem of holding a false base premise, exposition on the law of non-contradiction, the obedience due a true pope, and the dangers of a downright Protestant mindset are all explored. We then turn to current events, the January 6th Capital “riot”, faux-inauguration, the coming uber cancel culture purge, Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes (11 February, the date Pope Benedict chose to read out his quasi-renunciation), the Immaculate Conception, the Reichstag fire and subsequent abrogation of God-given rights, and the suspension of law/state of exception/state of necessity. So pour yourself a milk and Pepsi. Nothing’s gonna turn us back now, straight ahead and on the track now!

Dr. Mazza’s sign-up for newest spring mini-course: https://www.edmundmazza.com/2021/02/08/body-of-christ-vs-body-of-satan/

Links, Reading, and Video:

Feedback: please send your questions, comments, suggestions, and happy news item to podcast@barnhardt.biz (for sensitive items for which you would like to communicate via a secure, encrypted channel, just send an email saying you would like to go to a secure channel and instructions will follow).

Supernerd Media produces the Barnhardt Podcast; if you got some value from this podcast — or even just Ann’s website — and would like to return some value to support the technical effort, please visit SupernerdMedia.com — where the PayPal option is now back!

The Infant Jesus of Prague handles Ann’s financial stuff. Click image for details. [If you have a recurring donation set up and need to cancel for whatever reason – don’t hesitate to do so!]

https://www.continuetogive.com/AnnBarnhardtDonationPage