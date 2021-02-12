Barnhardt Podcast Episode 137: Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!

Combox is open. Enjoy the show!
In this episode, Ann is joined by Mark “Lenny” Docherty and Dr. Edmund “Squiggy” Mazza, where they explore the latest letter from Archbishop Vigano, highlighting therein various examples of his stunning departure from logic and reason. The pesky problem of holding a false base premise, exposition on the law of non-contradiction, the obedience due a true pope, and the dangers of a downright Protestant mindset are all explored. We then turn to current events, the January 6th Capital “riot”, faux-inauguration, the coming uber cancel culture purge, Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes (11 February, the date Pope Benedict chose to read out his quasi-renunciation), the Immaculate Conception, the Reichstag fire and subsequent abrogation of God-given rights, and the suspension of law/state of exception/state of necessity. So pour yourself a milk and Pepsi. Nothing’s gonna turn us back now, straight ahead and on the track now!
Dr. Mazza’s gofundme: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ed-mazza-lost-his-job
Dr. Mazza’s sign-up for newest spring mini-course: https://www.edmundmazza.com/2021/02/08/body-of-christ-vs-body-of-satan/
Links, Reading, and Video:
- Archbishop Vigano’s letter to confused priests 31 January 2021
- Blunt Talk and Direct Answers About Papal Infallibility, Schism, the Law of Non-Contradiction, the Holy Catholic Church, and Faith in God Made Man, Our Lord Jesus Christ
- The Standard of Schism is Unity With the Pope, Not Unity With the Majority
- “He handed over the exalted and divine office which He had received from His Father, to be continued through the ages to come…and He has willed that one should be the head of all, and the chief and unerring teacher of truth…”
- Reichstag fire
- Reichstag Fire Decree (28 Feb 1933)
- Our Lady of Lourdes (11 Feb 1858)
- The Immaculate Conception
- Archbishop Ganswein’s speech 20 May 2016 wherein he compares Benedict’s “resignation” to the Immaculate Conception
- Declaratio of 11 Feb 2013
Feedback: please send your questions, comments, suggestions, and happy news item to podcast@barnhardt.biz (for sensitive items for which you would like to communicate via a secure, encrypted channel, just send an email saying you would like to go to a secure channel and instructions will follow).
3 thoughts on “Barnhardt Podcast Episode 137: Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!”
“The Catholic Trio” delivers yet another interesting and entertaining podcast… Many thanks and keep up the good work !
Ann’s comment, “We’re so blessed to be alive in these times,” reminded me of these words spoken by a saintly priest:
“You may think that you’re having a pretty awful time but if only you knew how to see it properly, you would realize you’re living through one of the most precious times of your life.”
– From a sermon given inside a Japanese POW camp in Burma during WWII by Fr. Lionel “Sam” Marsden, SM, Chaplain AIF
I’m glad you all hit on the fact that the Consecration wouldn’t take much….as there are so few bishops who are actually Catholic. I’ve been thinking and posting that for a few years now.
And also that believing Bergoglio is pope, and then CHOOSONG which of his teachings we can ignore is straight up Protestantism. Again, I ask, how does one explain the need to be Catholic (the need for an earthly authority within Christendom) with a Bergoglio as pope? Doesn’t work. Authority was a big, big part of why I converted.
Wonderful podcast.