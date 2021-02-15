“Christ came with a two-edged sword to separate truth from error. Division is what he brought and it is a good thing when it clearly identifies and divides good from evil. An evil administration sits in the White House and they will use executive orders and ram through legislation to guarantee they never lose another election. As we begin Lent on Wednesday let us work for unity among all truth tellers as we rise up against those who call good evil and evil good. We must always speak the truth in love, but speak the truth we must. Lord, give us the courage never to shrink from doing our duty beginning in our own families. And help us to have eyes wide open to see the good you are bringing out of this evil situation!”

https://lesfemmes-thetruth.blogspot.com/2021/02/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-election.html

Amen, Mary Ann. That’s the name of this blog: non veni pacem mittere, sed gladium

Look toward Lent. Prepare yourself, and help others prepare. It is a great opportunity; don’t miss it.

“Behold I send you as sheep in the midst of wolves. Be ye therefore wise as serpents and simple as doves. But beware of men. For they will deliver you up in councils, and they will scourge you in their synagogues. And you shall be brought before governors, and before kings for my sake, for a testimony to them and to the Gentiles… The brother also shall deliver up the brother to death, and the father the son: and the children shall rise up against their parents, and shall put them to death. And you shall be hated by all men for my name’s sake: but he that shall persevere unto the end, he shall be saved… Every one therefore that shall confess me before men, I will also confess him before my Father who is in heaven. But he that shall deny me before men, I will also deny him before my Father who is in heaven. Do not think that I came to send peace upon earth: I came not to send peace, but the sword. For I came to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.And a man’s enemies shall be they of his own household. He that loveth father or mother more than me, is not worthy of me; and he that loveth son or daughter more than me, is not worthy of me. And he that taketh not up his cross, and followeth me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life, shall lose it: and he that shall lose his life for me, shall find it.” Matt 10: 16-18, 21-22, 32-39