Introducing St. Luke’s Gallery Website for a Greater Understanding and Appreciation of Sacred Art

Folks, check it out. From a long-time reader and frequent commentator on this blog, Andrew Dunn:

Philadelphia, PA, U.S. – Andrew Dunn, a lay Catholic, is proud to introduce St. Luke’s Gallery (www.stlukesgallery.com). The purpose of this website is to share an appreciation of sacred art and encourage visitors to look at art in general, in a new perspective.



“With so much of the world locked down, there are more people than ever spending time on their computers, tablets and smart-phones,” Dunn stated. “Unfortunately, much of what’s online is designed to provoke us, scandalize us, and in the case of most social media, dumb us down. St. Luke’s Gallery has therefore been created to bring some positivity to the faithful with an educational series of presentations, defining sacred art and showing some examples from the Roman and Eastern Catholic perspective.”



Five video posts have been created (Introduction to Sacred Art; The Annunciation by Henry Ossawa Tanner; The Adoration of the Magi by Giorgione; St. Joseph with the Infant Jesus by Guido Reni; and The Icon of Our Lady of Vladimir by unknown) with more to come.



Coming back to the purpose of a website focusing only on sacred artwork, Dunn continues: “The web is saturated with sites about the Catholic Faith as well as current events involving the Catholic Church. There’s really nothing that I could add to either of those topics that isn’t already being handled by other websites. What’s missing though is a greater focus on the incredible gift of artwork we have been receiving since the early days of the Church and continuing to this day. After the Second Vatican Council, the Church in many cases followed a tragic path of abstract modernism in its architecture and artwork. I want St. Luke’s Gallery to help re-educate the faithful about the importance of good, reverent artwork for personal catechism and meditation.”



In addition to www.stlukesgallery.com, Dunn has set up channels on BitChute, Vimeo, Rumble and YouTube. St. Luke’s Gallery would not be possible without the support of Supernerd Media (www.supernerdmedia.com).

# # #