“What are these wounds in the midst of Thy hands?”

“With these I was wounded in the house of them that loved Me.”

Thus reads the Lesson for the Votive Mass of Our Lord’s Passion, traditionally heard on feria Fridays. It is also a good way to start Lent, helping to remind us of all those times we have wounded our Lord, even though we profess to love him. The prophet is referencing Israel, but you may as well insert yourself there.

God had already picked out your cross for you before the beginning of time. Before He created the universe, He knew exactly your trajectory, your choices, your needs. Taking up your cross isn’t the end, it’s only the beginning, but it is a glorious beginning on the road to victory, a victory which has already been won for us if we only choose wisely. The very fact that you were born into the world at this particular point in linear time is a gift, and a real chance to be a saint… a great saint. Such requires action, not lamentation. It’s time to man up. Everything happening in your life right now is permitted so that you might be more open to receive divine grace, and wield it for good.

Suffering is a tool. Temptation is a tool. Lent is a tool. Do not waste these things; use them as weapons to draw yourself closer to God.

Blessed Lent, everyone.