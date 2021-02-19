Visibility: God is not a jerk, the signs are literally everywhere, WAKE UP

Miss B. has been writing about the satanic pectoral cross that is being used by Antipope Bergoglio as he rules over the anti-church. Closer inspection of said cross reveals more interesting details by the day.

It is the same cross used by the satanic pedo sodo Cardinal Bernardin back in the 1970s-90s, and this hardly seems a coincidence. It was Bernardin who ritualistically raped an 11 year old girl, known as “Agnes,” at a satanic black mass conducted by his bishop John Russell inside St. Mary’s church in Greenville, South Carolina in 1957. Agnes’ story, including her polygraph test results, can be found in Randy Engel’s The Rite of Sodomy, beginning on page 910.

Six years later, just six days into the pontificate of Pope Paul VI of odious memory, another black mass was conducted for the enthronement of Satan at the Vatican, inside the Pauline Chapel, on the Feast of SS Peter and Paul, 29 June 1963. It is at this event where Malachi Martin uses creative license to place Agnes’ rape in Windswept House. This black mass/enthronement was, at the time, the crowning achievement of the Sodo-Masonic infiltration, where they intended and “prayed for” the true Catholic Church to be subsumed by the anti-church, as the “Universal Church of Man” (Windswept House, beginning on page 16).

It makes one wonder if the events in Greenville were in fact an enthronement of Satan in the United States of America. The timing seems about right, doesn’t it? Bernardin went on to become a bishop at the age of 38, head of the USCCB, and finally Cardinal Archbishop of Chicago in 1982. He ruled the American Church and hand picked practically every bishop until his death in 1996.

Fast-forward to 2019-21. Moloch-worshiping “catholic” faux POTUS in DC, subject of Cardinal Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who himself was personally chosen and consecrated a bishop at the age of 36 at the hands of Bernardin. Arch-heretic antipope squatting on the Chair of St. Peter. Lies and blasphemies on a daily basis. Diabolical inversion of truth regarding all manner of the moral law. Pachamama enthroned… demon worship inside St. Peter’s and on the high altar itself. Then shortly thereafter, the true and pure unblemished sacrifice was taken away altogether; there has not been Mass said on that altar – the pope’s altar – in nearly a year. Do you think that too might be a visible sign of something being very, very wrong? https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/a-symbolic-sign-after-the-pachamama-worship-at-st-peters-papal-altar-unused-for-months-now

I am mirroring, below, all three posts from Miss B. regarding the pectoral cross, with permission. I only have two items to add to the backward/inverted leg/foot demon motif: Scroll down to the image of the full cross. First, take a look at the “sheep” on the far left of the cross. I smell bacon. Second, turn the image upside down. Look at the tunic, below the belt. Is that a hand grasping a phallus?

Folks, read it all. Click the links. It’s all out in the open.

Now THIS is extremely creepy.

An eagle-eyed reader sent a very short email regarding the posts on the Bernardin-Bergoglio super-creepy pectoral cross. “Why are the feet facing different directions?”

I made the Scooby-Doo inquisitive noise and pulled up my picture and zoomed in on the legs and feet of the figure, and sure enough, absolutely no mistake, the leg on our left is facing backward – you can clearly see the musculature of the calf shows that the view is from the rear, you can see the anatomy of the knee is from the rear, and the foot itself is the view of the Achilles’ tendon and heel. The leg and foot on our right is clearly front-facing, as it should be.

So I start looking up “backward leg or foot” and… guys, it’s NEVER good. It is a UNIVERSAL motif of the demonic. As in, inversion, mirror images, the sowing of confusion, deception, leading people astray, especially children, oftentimes to ritual death. Just a few of the demonic “backwards leg/foot” entries include:

Tata Duende (Mayan demon, child kidnapper)

Churel (South Asian demon, vampiric, hunts young men especially)

Pichal Peri (Himalayan demon)

Curupira (Brazilian demon)

Bhoots (Indian demon-ghosts)

Ciguapa (Dominican Republic demon)

Again, the common linkage with the motif of one or both legs/feet being reversed is that of DECEPTION and leading victims astray by confusion. Is the demon coming or going? Which way is it facing? The demon has a superficial initial appearance of normalcy, but is actually an inversion or MIRROR IMAGE.

If this isn’t apropos of the Bergoglian Antipapacy and the Antichurch of which he is the public face, I don’t know what is.

So now we not only see why the Bernardin-Bergoglio “pectoral cross” has a figure with a reversed leg and foot, but we also see the significance to the Luciferian cabal of usurpers at war with Jesus Christ and His Holy Church.

The figure on the Bernardin-Bergoglio pectoral cross isn’t Christ. It is the ANTICHRIST.

Now, add:

https://oto-uk.org

Okay. Bernardin was the American satanist who was shot straight to the top of the American church and decided who was elevated to the episcopacy in the US from the late 1960s until his death in ARSH 1996.

Bernardin was the man depicted in the opening chapter of Malachi Martin’s “Windswept House” who co-presided with Bishop John Russell over the black Mass in South Carolina that was performed concurrently with a black Mass in the Pauline Chapel inside the Vatican to “enthrone satan” in the late 1950s. The child who was raped in the South Carolina black Mass, “Agnes”, corresponded with me in ARSH 2014 and confirmed that Bernardin co-presided over the South Carolina black Mass and raped her at the “consecration” equivalent. Agnes’ father was a satanist in South Carolina and provided her to the coven and was present when she was ritually raped.

Bernardin has been recruited by satanists out of the gay bar scene in Charleston when he was a pre-med undergrad at USC. The satanists placed him into seminary and saw to it that he shot straight to the top of the American church. Bernardin was made a bishop at age 38, and at age 40 was the head of the US bishops’ conference, a position of power which he retained until his death, and his coven of protégées still control to this day.

Bernardin was a key supporter of Saul Alinsky, and Bernardin paid for Barack Obama (Barry Soetoro) to be brought to Chicago and be trained in Alinskyism.

Antipope Bergoglio has worn a creepy pectoral Cross with Christ (?) depicted with arms crossed since his elevation in Buenos Aires. On the left is Bergoglio before usurping the Petrine See, and on the right is after the usurpation, with a new silver version of the same Cross:

It is thought that this is actually a satanic icon, rooted in “Osiris”, and that the odd “dove” at the top is actually a goat head with horns, stylized so as to be claimed to be “a dove”. The face of the man looks like an evil death mask.

Not coincidentally, in December of ARSH 2019, a Pachamama worship ritual was performed at a televised Vatican “Christmas concert”, led by an Amazonian witch. These were the last days before the global putsch of the Covid political religion and the global interdict of the Catholic Church. This screen cap is literally of the Pachamama worship ritual inside the Paul VI hall inside the Vatican:

But here’s the new info, sent in by an eagle-eyed reader. This pectoral cross that Antipope Bergoglio wears is EXACTLY the same as that worn by the Satanist Cardinal Bernardin:

Interestingly, Wilton Gregory, the black sodomite hand-picked by the faggot Cardinal Donald Wuerl, himself a protégée of Uncle Ted McCarrick, to replace Wuerl in Washington DC, was Bernardin’s protégée (and assumed sodomy partner.) Here is a picture of the known satanist and child rapist Bernardin consecrating Wilton Gregory a Bishop at age 36, on Halloween ARSH 1983, and a picture of Gregory serving Bernardin’s Mass. You can see the edge of Bernardin’s pectoral Cross. Given Wilton Gregory’s flaming homosexuality and intimate connection with Bernardin, it is not at all unreasonable to suspect Wilton Gregory of being connected to Satanism. Which makes him just perfect to be the Cardinal Archbishop of Washington DC.

