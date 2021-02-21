3 thoughts on “Just Released! Bill Gates of Hell Saves the World, Part Two

  2. green house gases are essential in the grand scheme of things. they are necessary to complete the global allowance of well being. much like having microbial matters on the human body. without which we would perish sooner than later. so if greenhouse gases are severely reduced… woe to all mankind.. and the planet of course

    Reply

    1. Well, that’s his goal. if the vaccines don’t kill everyone, then he’ll blot out the sun and make us eat fake meat.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.