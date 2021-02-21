Just Released! Bill Gates of Hell Saves the World, Part Two Posted on February 21, 2021 I hope he makes an audiobook so we can play it on the loudspeakers at Gitmo 24/7. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Just Released! Bill Gates of Hell Saves the World, Part Two”
Sunspots, dear boy. Sunspots.
NOT what McMillan said, but what Gates should have studied….
green house gases are essential in the grand scheme of things. they are necessary to complete the global allowance of well being. much like having microbial matters on the human body. without which we would perish sooner than later. so if greenhouse gases are severely reduced… woe to all mankind.. and the planet of course
Well, that’s his goal. if the vaccines don’t kill everyone, then he’ll blot out the sun and make us eat fake meat.