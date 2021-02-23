Dozens of Capitol rioters say law enforcement ‘let us in’ to building, and there is plenty of video

Well yes, that’s exactly what happened. It is all on video.

As authorities continue to pursue individuals who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection (sic) at the United States Capitol, a growing number of those charged are employing a new defense: blaming the police for letting them in.

At least 29 people arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 events have claimed they thought they were free to enter the Capitol because law enforcement authorities either didn’t stop them from coming in or never told them they were not allowed to be there, according to affidavits and court filings reviewed by ABC News.

“He was not at the front of the lines, he didn’t see barricades being knocked down…” Thomas Mayr, the lawyer for Christopher Grider, one of the people accused of participating in the riot, told ABC News. “He went through an open door.”

Grider, of Texas, is one of dozens of suspected rioters who claimed to be unaware they were not allowed inside — some of whom argued that they were actually ushered in by officers. He now faces multiple charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jacob Lewis of California told investigators he was never told that he could not enter the Capitol, and that he was “escorted” by police into the building. When reached by ABC News, Lewis said he would be releasing video footage to “back up his story.” He declined to share the video with ABC News. Lewis was indicted on four misdemeanor charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Even as scrutiny of Capitol police continues to build, experts say it is unlikely such a defense will work in most situations. https://news.yahoo.com/defense-dozens-capitol-rioters-law-100001636.html

As has been extensively documented in this space, the entire faux insurrection was pre-planned and executed with the assistance of elected officials, Capitol and DC Metro Police, and federal agencies. This included holding doors open and providing directions. Hundreds of Antifa/BLM troops were in place at the outer perimeter hours before the Trump speech even began. After they did the dirty work, the unarmed MAGA throng followed. Following are all the links with numerous videos:

Capitol Police Chief admits riot was pre-planned with “high level of coordination”

Yeah, no kidding. In fact the high level of coordination included the Capitol Police themselves. It was all a set-up, and it is all on video. Remember how they so kindly held the doors open? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/09/motives-and-more-video-inviting-aiding-and-abetting-the-staged-faux-breach-of-the-capital/

Remember how DC Mayor Bowser ordered Federal law enforcement to stand down the day before? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/07/dc-mayor-told-federal-law-enforcement-to-stand-down-day-before-breach/

Remember how, that very same day, the FBI had issued warning of an impending “war” at the Capitol, based on intel they had gathered? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/13/shock-on-same-day-dc-mayor-asked-federal-troops-to-stay-home-fbi-had-warned-of-war-at-capital/

Remember how the first defenses were breached TWENTY MINUTES before the end of Trump’s speech, and how the speech took place at a distance of 1.6 miles away from the Capitol, a thirty minute walk? https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/01/12/who-exactly-breached-the-capital-twenty-minutes-before-trumps-speech-ended/

But muh impeachment for inciting a false flag insurrection that was staged and started before the speech.

In a detailed letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said the department “did not fail” on Jan. 6, arguing that Capitol Police did everything it could with the intelligence available beforehand, but still did not expect a group of “thousands of well-coordinated, well-equipped violent criminals” to attack law enforcement at the Capitol building.

Sund, who resigned after the insurrection, revealed that a number of those in the crowd, “were wearing radio earpieces indicating a high level of coordination,” and many also carried, “weapons, chemical munitions, protective equipment, explosives and climbing gear.”

The letter addressed to Pelosi on Feb. 1 claimed that the first 150 members of the National Guard were not sworn in on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 until about four and half hours after Sund’s request for their support was approved by the Capitol Police Board.

“What occurred on January 6th cannot be considered under any circumstances a protest, rally of civil disobedience. This was a well-planned, coordinated insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Sund wrote. “The USCP does not have the manpower, the training of the capabilities to handle an armed insurrection involving thousands of individuals bent on violence and destruction at all costs. Nevertheless, because of their bravery and professionalism in the face of this attack, USCP did not fail.”

https://www.foxnews.com/us/capitol-police-chief-sund-letter-pelosi-record-straight-insurrection-national-guard