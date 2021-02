I have a nurse friend who works in a hospital back east. She explained to me how it works.

Everyone presenting at the hospital is “presumed Covid,” which counts exactly the same as “confirmed Covid” according to CDC rules. Community spread means the “presumed” label is automatic.

Testing for flu is forbidden. Since the patient has already been “diagnosed” with Covid, what good would a flu test do?

See how that works?

My nurse friend is not happy.