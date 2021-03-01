This is how much they hate you

“At least 225 million jobs disappeared worldwide over the past year — losses that were four times larger than what was exacted by the global financial crisis more than a decade ago — according to a report published Monday by the International Labor Organization. Oxfam, the anti-poverty nonprofit, separately found that while the world’s 1,000 richest people recouped their losses during the pandemic in a matter of months, it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover from its economic impact.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/01/29/davos-merkel-macron-coronavirus/

"We understand that the world is very complex and that change doesn’t happen overnight. But you’ve now had more than three decades of blah blah blah. How many more do you need?"



My address to the World Economic Forum today. #wef2021 #DavosAgenda pic.twitter.com/Bhd9HJSHhp — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 25, 2021