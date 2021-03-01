This is how much they hate you

“At least 225 million jobs disappeared worldwide over the past year — losses that were four times larger than what was exacted by the global financial crisis more than a decade ago — according to a report published Monday by the International Labor Organization. Oxfam, the anti-poverty nonprofit, separately found that while the world’s 1,000 richest people recouped their losses during the pandemic in a matter of months, it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover from its economic impact.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/01/29/davos-merkel-macron-coronavirus/

  1. A crazed schoolgirl and a Mike Myers’ villain. Only it’s not a comedy film. It’s real.

    It will fail. The only question is how much suffering will be inflicted on the innocent.

