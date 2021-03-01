Vote now! Canon212.com wants to know who you think is the one true pope

This is not a “vote” in the sense of who you want to be pope. You don’t get a vote in choosing the pope, and neither do I. This is rather like being on a jury. You have examined the evidence brought before you, and you have to make a judgment based on said evidence. You are now being polled as a juror.

Let’s also not get caught up with formal vs informal terms. This is about who is the Vicar of Christ on Earth. There can be only one. As we’ve learned from Dr. Mazza, titles like Pope, Pontiff, and even Supreme Pontiff, are not synonymous with Vicar of Christ.

Who do you say is the Vicar of Christ?

Vote here: https://canon212voice.com/pollwhoispope/