Worse than Racist: Creepy Uncle Joe says anti-maskers are sub-human

(CNN) — President Joe Biden sharply criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting Covid-19 restrictions against pleas from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top public health officials, accusing those in power of “Neanderthal thinking.”

“I think it’s a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now, these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms,” Biden said when asked about the decisions by GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi to relax restrictions.

“The last thing — the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” Biden said…

https://www.azfamily.com/news/us_world_news/biden-criticizes-texas-and-mississippi-for-lifting-restrictions-neanderthal-thinking/article_25ccbc3b-b612-5188-8585-276633b55a95.html?block_id=997197

There is vast evidence that masks cause more infections than they prevent. Allow me to show you, using their own graphs and data, just one glaring example from here in Arizona.

Take a look at this graphic from the CDC, taking a victory lap last summer when “cases” initially declined, before skyrocketing again:

This graphic was published here:

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6940e3.htm

That was on October 9th, 2020. Y’all know what happened after that, right?

Source: https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php

The mask mandates went into effect in Arizona on June 17th, 2020. Did the masks help or hurt?

A graph that resembles a brontosaurus moving left to right across time is not a good look.

I expect them to lie to us. I am just asking for the lies to be consistent. Either tell me to believe the case counts or tell me to believe the masks reduce the case counts. Come on, man.