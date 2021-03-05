One year ago, an astounding 90% of Americans were happy, so the Deep State had to destroy them

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Just over one year ago, a whopping ninety percent of Americans said they were satisfied with their personal lives, the highest ever reported by famed Gallup Reports.

It was an amazing feat. In just three years, Donald J. Trump had done what no other President had done: he led America to unheard of levels of personal satisfaction, pulling the country out of the Obama-Biden doldrums. And Trump did so despite a constant barrage of political and judicial attacks, the undermining of his presidency by leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies, and the incessant false reporting and mudslinging of mainstream media.

Gallup concluded:

It’s likely no coincidence that Americans’ heightened satisfaction with their personal life comes as confidence in the U.S. economy and their personal finances are also at long-term or record highs. That two in three Americans are very satisfied is reflective of this upbeat moment in time, and whether these sentiments carry through the coming decade will be something to watch.

This was untenable for global and national elites, who envisioned Trump winning a second term in office.

So what happened shortly after Gallup published their report on February 6, 2020? COVID lockdowns. Black Lives Matter. Antifa. Democrat Governors and big city mayors.

The U.S. economy – and human happiness – had to be destroyed in order to dislodge Trump, re-entrench the Deep State, and simultaneously launch the great dream of the Soros-led globalists, the “Great Reset.”

Go read the rest: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/flashback-one-year-ago-an-astounding-90-of-americans-were-happy-so-the-deep-state-destroyed-the-u.s