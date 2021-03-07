“God has Himself set rulers with power to govern, and He has willed that one should be the head of all, and the chief and unerring teacher of truth”

Antipope Bergoglio, Plain of Ur, Saturday, 6 March 2021:
“Abraham had to leave his land, home and family. Yet by giving up his own family, he became the father of a family of peoples. Something similar also happens to us: on our own journey, we are called to leave behind those ties and attachments that, by keeping us enclosed in our own groups, prevent us from welcoming God’s boundless love and from seeing others as our brothers and sisters. We need to move beyond ourselves, because we need one another. The pandemic has made us realize that “no one is saved alone” (Fratelli Tutti, 54). Still, the temptation to withdraw from others is never-ending, yet at the same time we know that “the notion of ‘every man for himself’ will rapidly degenerate into a free-for-all that would prove worse than any pandemic” (ibid., 36). Amid the tempests we are currently experiencing, such isolation will not save us. Nor will an arms race or the erection of walls that will only make us all the more distant and aggressive. Nor the idolatry of money, for it closes us in on ourselves and creates chasms of inequality that engulf humanity. Nor can we be saved by consumerism, which numbs the mind and deadens the heart.
“The way that heaven points out for our journey is another: the way of peace. It demands, especially amid the tempest, that we row together on the same side. It is shameful that, while all of us have suffered from the crisis of the pandemic, especially here, where conflicts have caused so much suffering, anyone should be concerned simply for his own affairs. There will be no peace without sharing and acceptance, without a justice that ensures equity and advancement for all, beginning with those most vulnerable. There will be no peace unless peoples extend a hand to other peoples. There will be no peace as long as we see others as them and not us. There will be no peace as long as our alliances are against others, for alliances of some against others only increase divisions. Peace does not demand winners or losers, but rather brothers and sisters…”
Compare and contrast:
“Every one therefore that shall confess me before men, I will also confess him before my Father who is in heaven. But he that shall deny me before men, I will also deny him before my Father who is in heaven. Do not think that I came to send peace upon earth: I came not to send peace, but the sword. For I came to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law. And a man’s enemies shall be they of his own household. He that loveth father or mother more than me, is not worthy of me; and he that loveth son or daughter more than me, is not worthy of me. And he that taketh not up his cross, and followeth me, is not worthy of me. He that findeth his life, shall lose it: and he that shall lose his life for me, shall find it.” Matt 10:32-39
Amen.
Antipope Bergoglio, Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil, Sunday, 7 March 2021:
“(Jesus) liberates us from the narrow and divisive notions of family, faith and community that divide, oppose and exclude, so that we can build a Church and a society open to everyone and concerned for our brothers and sisters in greatest need… In the power of the Holy Spirit, he sends us forth, not as proselytizers, but as missionary disciples, men and women called to testify to the life-changing power of the Gospel. The risen Lord makes us instruments of God’s mercy and peace, patient and courageous artisans of a new social order.“
There is only one true religion, which can plainly be found by examining the evidence. The One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church will always be, until the end of time, the enemy of this world and its prince. Being a faithful disciple means making enemies; it’s right there in Matthew 10. There will be no peace, because evil always needs defeating. Furthermore, the business of the Church is the business of ETERNITY, not of earthly things. Her mandate is the Great Commission; her members called to work the vineyard, not become “artisans of a new social order” (Freemasonry). Jesus Christ established the Church to preach the Gospel for the sake of saving souls, to convert all mankind, handing over His divine office, and promising to protect Peter and his successors from error.
Following is a real pope explaining how it’s supposed to work, from Immortale Dei (pp7-9), Pope Leo XIII, 1 November 1885:
“Now, it cannot be difficult to find out which is the true religion, if only it be sought with an earnest and unbiased mind; for proofs are abundant and striking. We have, for example, the fulfilment of prophecies, miracles in great numbers, the rapid spread of the faith in the midst of enemies and in face of overwhelming obstacles, the witness of the martyrs, and the like. From all these it is evident that the only true religion is the one established by Jesus Christ Himself, and which He committed to His Church to protect and to propagate.
“For the only-begotten Son of God established on earth a society which is called the Church, and to it He handed over the exalted and divine office which He had received from His Father, to be continued through the ages to come. “As the Father hath sent Me, I also send you.”‘ “Behold I am with you all days, even to the consummation of the world.”(6) Consequently, as Jesus Christ came into the world that men “might have life and have it more abundantly,”(7) so also has the Church for its aim and end the eternal salvation of souls, and hence it is so constituted as to open wide its arms to all mankind, unhampered by any limit of either time or place. “Preach ye the Gospel to every creature.”(8)
“Over this mighty multitude God has Himself set rulers with power to govern, and He has willed that one should be the head of all, and the chief and unerring teacher of truth, to whom He has given “the keys of the kingdom of heaven.”(9) “Feed My lambs, feed My sheep.”(10) “I have prayed for thee that thy faith fail not.”(11)“
Seems to me, if we all row on the same side, we will just move in circles.
Gospel According to St John
Chapter 8
[31] Then Jesus said to those Jews, who believed him: If you continue in my word, you shall be my disciples indeed. [32] And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. [33] They answered him: We are the seed of Abraham, and we have never been slaves to any man: how sayest thou: you shall be free? [34] Jesus answered them: Amen, amen I say unto you: that whosoever committeth sin, is the servant of sin. [35] Now the servant abideth not in the house for ever; but the son abideth for ever.
[36] If therefore the son shall make you free, you shall be free indeed. [37] I know that you are the children of Abraham: but you seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you. [38] I speak that which I have seen with my Father: and you do the things that you have seen with your father. [39] They answered, and said to him: Abraham is our father. Jesus saith to them: If you be the children of Abraham, do the works of Abraham. [40] But now you seek to kill me, a man who have spoken the truth to you, which I have heard of God. This Abraham did not.
[41] You do the works of your father. They said therefore to him: We are not born of fornication: we have one Father, even God. [42] Jesus therefore said to them: If God were your Father, you would indeed love me. For from God I proceeded, and came; for I came not of myself, but he sent me: [43] Why do you not know my speech? Because you cannot hear my word. [44] You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and he stood not in the truth; because truth is not in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father thereof. [45] But if I say the truth, you believe me not.
[46] Which of you shall convict me of sin? If I say the truth to you, why do you not believe me? [47] He that is of God, heareth the words of God. Therefore you hear them not, because you are not of God. [48] The Jews therefore answered, and said to him: Do not we say well that thou art a Samaritan, and hast a devil? [49] Jesus answered: I have not a devil: but I honour my Father, and you have dishonoured me. [50] But I seek not my own glory: there is one that seeketh and judgeth.
[51] Amen, amen I say to you: If any man keep my word, he shall not see death for ever. [52] The Jews therefore said: Now we know that thou hast a devil. Abraham is dead, and the prophets; and thou sayest: If any man keep my word, he shall not taste death for ever. [53] Art thou greater than our father Abraham, who is dead? and the prophets are dead. Whom dost thou make thyself? [54] Jesus answered: If I glorify myself, my glory is nothing. It is my Father that glorifieth me, of whom you say that he is your God. [55] And you have not known him, but I know him. And if I shall say that I know him not, I shall be like to you, a liar. But I do know him, and do keep his word.
[56] Abraham your father rejoiced that he might see my day: he saw it, and was glad. [57] The Jews therefore said to him: Thou art not yet fifty years old, and hast thou seen Abraham? [58] Jesus said to them: Amen, amen I say to you, before Abraham was made, I am. [59] They took up stones therefore to cast at him. But Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple.
That is a very interesting selection you chose here, greyforte, from John 8. It appears to me the turning point in the life of Christ and indeed the point when the children of Abraham (Jews) made their fateful decision to *blind themselves*, *harden their hearts*, and *turn from their promised Messiah*. You can sense the tension in the room was thick, as an ancient epoch closed and a new one began.
That inspired me to read the rest of John – all of which fits your point that Jesus is the only way that men may be saved. There is no other way. Mercy is to show those who are lost the only way to Life. God is with us! (Only) The Roman Catholic Church brings God to the lost and suffering.
The entire Gospel of St. John is the revelation of Jesus as God our Savior, the Gospel of salvation from our sin.
John 1: Jesus Christ is the Word made flesh who existed outside of time in eternity, Messiah.
John 2: Mary Mother of God participates in the redemptive work of Christ, Jesus is the new Temple.
John 3: Nicodeums discourse, necessity of baptism, belief in Jesus God’s only Son, born again.
John 4: Jesus is the promised Messiah, He forgives the sins of those who repent and redeems them.
John 5: The power to heal and the power over life is in Jesus Christ alone who is from the Father.
John 6: Bread of Life discourse: eternal life depends on eating His flesh and drinking His blood.
John 7: Jesus declares His divinity.
John 8: Jesus is the fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham, his seed is now open to all who love Jesus.
John 9: Jesus heals the blind man to show that he brings sight to the blind and blindness to those who see.
John 10: Jesus is the Good Shepherd, to the sheep anyone by any other name is a wolf.
John 11: Jesus raises Lazarus in order to show His power over death. The Jews committed to His death.
John 12: Jesus prepares Himself for death, eternal life depends on belief in Jesus and doing His words.
John 13: God is glorified in Jesus, the Last Supper, betrayal by Judas who saw only the poor and not God
John 14, 15, 16: The most beautiful, important passage of Scripture – the Last Supper discourse: Jesus and God are One. The Paraclete is pronounced. Do His will. There is no life outside of Triune God and Jesus is the Way, the Truth and the Life, the single Door, the Vine.
John 17: The unity of the Trinity. Jesus prays that we of His Church may be One, as the Trinity is One.
John 18: Jesus pronounces His Kingdom, pronounces His authority over all earthly rulers and government.
John 19: Jesus is the fulfillment of all prophecy, Jesus willingly died that we might have life, blood and water flowed from His side in perpetuity. Jesus gave up His ghost willingly, it was not taken from Him.
John 20: Jesus breathes life into the aboriginal Church and bestows authority on the Line of Apostles. He sends them in His name.
John 21: The Vicar of Christ, Peter, is established with final and total authority to Shepherd Christ’s flock in Christ’s very Name.
There is one narrow road and one small gate that leads to life – and it is Roman Catholic through our Priests, Bishops in union with our Pope participating in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the communion with him through His flesh and blood (“food and drink indeed!”).
Is it a near occasion of sin to read the antipope’s words? I’m thinking yes.
Slightly off topic, I apologize, but I belong to St. Joseph’s Shrine run by the wonderful canons of the ICKSP. Seeing as the anti-pope has made this the Year of St Joseph….wondering your thoughts. I read or heard something a while back that the end times wouldn’t occur until St. Joseph was widely and devoutly venerated. As I type this, it occurs to me that it might be in the Don Calloway book, “Consecration to St. Joseph” we used last year. I’ll look and see. Oh, and again as I type this it occurs to me that even though an anti-pope made it the Year of St. Joseph….the veneration would still take place.
I don’t see anything wrong with making it the Year of St Joseph, despite or even for the very fact of it being called by an antipope. Do you see what I’m saying? I’m all for it. Saint Joseph, terror of demons, pray for us. Saint Joseph, mirror of patience, pray for us. Saint Joseph, protector of the Church, pray for us!
Yes Mark….I see what you’re saying. It’s just been bothering me a bit as to its “legitimacy”. I won’t be bothered by it any longer.
To Aqua, glad you’re back. I’m sure I speak for many of not all here…we missed you. Always a pleasure to read your posts.
Praying to Pachamama gave us Covid-hoax.
Can’t wait to see what praying to the bowels of Ur shall bring us.
Whenever Bergolio says, “Mercy,” he means it in the same way as the euthanasia doc. You’re suffering from all this poverty and so you’re better off dead. The feeding tube has been pulled.