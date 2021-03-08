Hmmm… Why would the WHO completely rewrite the definition of herd immunity? Posted on March 8, 2021 https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Hmmm… Why would the WHO completely rewrite the definition of herd immunity?”
And, why would we let these people do this? Ghouls at work, simply evil in nature, before our God.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/johnson-johnson-test-experimental-covid-vaccine-infants/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=7ab61c63-bdc0-423a-89ec-c0dfb0a560a0
They’re going to try to get that needle in everyone come come hell or high water…
There was another update 31 December 2020, I think because too many people realized how crazy the definition from 13th November 2020 was:
‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through previous infection. WHO supports achieving ‘herd immunity’ through vaccination, not by allowing a disease to spread through any segment of the population, as this would result in unnecessary cases and deaths.