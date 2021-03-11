Merrick Garland promises to stop all future unarmed insurrections, okay?

“As the federal government continues to grapple with the fallout from the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol Building by pro-Trump rioters on Jan. 6, the Biden Administration has remained close-lipped about how it plans to confront the rising threat of domestic terrorism. This week, Americans got a first look into how that effort may unfold with the testimony of Merrick Garland, the nominee to be the next attorney general.

“In his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday and Tuesday, Garland declared that investigating the Capitol insurrection was his “first priority” and promised to “do everything in the power of the Justice Department” to stop domestic terrorism. He also warned that the events of Jan. 6 were not a “one-off,” and that the U.S. is facing “a more dangerous period” than any in recent memory.”

https://time.com/5941907/merrick-garland-domestic-terrorism/

IN OTHER NEWS… it was also the first unarmed “insurrection” in the history of the world:

FBI Official Says No Guns Were Recovered During Capitol Riot Arrests

A top FBI counterterrorism official testified on Wednesday that no firearms were recovered during arrests of rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

“How many firearms were confiscated in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds during that day?” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson asked Jill Sanborn, the FBI official, during a Senate Homeland Security hearing.

“To my knowledge, we have not recovered any on that day from any other arrests at the scene at this point,” replied Sanborn, who serves as FBI assistant director for counterterrorism.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of Metro and Capitol police, but, to my knowledge, none,” she added.

Sanborn also said that no shots were fired at the Capitol, save for the one fired by a police officer that killed Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran from California. (RELATED: FBI Director Christopher Wray Refuses To Disclose Brian Sicknick’s Cause Of Death)

“I believe that the only shots that were fired were the ones that resulted in the death of the lady,” Sanborn testified, referring to Babbit.

https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/03/fbi-guns-capitol-riots/