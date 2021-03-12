Not President Biden says you might be allowed in your backyard by July Posted on March 12, 2021 BIDEN: "If we do our part… by July 4, there's a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together" pic.twitter.com/j6PQwbN4qg— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Not President Biden says you might be allowed in your backyard by July”
sniffy uncle joe….EFF-U too.
👆😂👆
It’s one of those days…..
one of those years, Kono. 😦
How are you doing? Any progress on the family front?
This person is being used by the people behind the curtain for their purposes. He is living in surroundings he knows. The White House is a foreign place to him. My mother in law had Alzheimers and lived with us until we could not take care of her near the end. If you get to change a diaper on an old dementia patient, wash the sheets every day, watch them like a hawk twenty four hours a day. We had to put keyed locks on both sides of the door to stop her from leaving. When the severe incontinence took hold, we had to put the dear lady into a home. We could not carry on. This POTUS is, how far gone? He is in Delaware for a reason. Comfort and reliable source of family care for now. This is very sad to see happening, and the people and family should be ashamed to have done this to him for political purposes. Hopefully he has made a good confession prior to loosing his mind. We must pray for him regardless. God help us all going forward.
He’s just saying what they put in front of him. He has no idea.
Right. And he can barely do that.
Massive civil disobedience is in order. It is the only way.
Hey Joe, we never stopped having get-togethers.