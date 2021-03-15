I’m running out of conspiracy theories, folks.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2021/03/15/pope-francis-calls-for-new-world-order-after-the-pandemic/
The Splendor of Truth
There we go again with “wasting a crisis”. These demons all show themselves.
I won’t participate in the NWO.
“Primacy: How the Institutional Roman Catholic Church Became a Creature of the New World Order” was to be the title of Fr. Malachi Martin’s book at the time of his death on Tuesday, the 27th of July 1999.
Incidentally, Fr. Malachi Martin read the Third Secret of Fatima in February of 1960 and he never forgot it.
How do you eradicate inequalities? Inequality is intrinsic to life on earth. Let’s face it, some people are smarter than others, some people want to work at something and others just want to get by, some people are born into more favorable situations than others, some people choose to make choices (many on a continual basis) that puts them in negative situations and so on. It’s one thing to end inequality if it is the result of unjust actions by one party against another party, but I think they are talking about a heavenly utopia for everyone, which is impossible- because “original sin”.
“We can no longer blithely accept inequalities and disruptions to the environment,” he declares. “The path to humanity’s salvation passes through the creation of a new model of development, which unquestionably focuses on coexistence among peoples in harmony with Creation.”
And here I thought all these years that humanity’s salvation passes through Jesus Christ alone? Silly me…it’s not Christ but a “new model of development that focuses on coexistence…” 🤔
This gentleman is advocating grasping for “signs which may prove to be the cornerstones of reconstruction.”
I think a pope would advocate grasping a particular Sign which is the cornerstone of our reconstruction in Him, but I could be wrong.
A new world order, eh? Great idea, assuming the new world order is under the Kingship of Christ.
Republican representative government is overrated in a society of degenerate illiterates. Communism is and always has been pure evil. All Monarchy has been dissolved.
But … yeah … perhaps NOW is the time for the Kingship of Christ under Papal leadership, encouragement and patronage. Is that what you mean “Holy Father”? Surely, that is what you mean, right? What other message for government could possibly come from Christ’s true Vicar? Unless …..
If only we had a Pope, a visible and active Pope, who was consumed with the purpose of spreading Christ’s Holy Name and Divine Authority among the nations. I don’t think this one intends to reset under Christ and the Holy Trinity and the patronage of our Blessed Mother. I think he intends to elevate another lesser god; a more demanding and capricious god; a god similar to that already installed in the Vatican and St. Peter’s High Altar – Pachamama earth god of the physical realm.
I guess identifying the true Pope is more important than the naysayers keep telling me (not your business, above your pay grade, stay in your lane, trust us). Because this one keeps moving farther and faster into the weed patch of sin and heresy. Getting hard to see the true Church from way out here, isn’t it? Any Shepherds care to lend a staff to help us get back to the One True Path?
A view from the weed patch, far far far from the narrow road that leads to life.