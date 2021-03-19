Benedict XVI “appoints an ambassador,” almost like a reigning pope

From the blog of Andrea Cionci (algo translation from Italian, emphasis in the original):

Totally ignored by the big media, a rare visit was granted last Monday by Benedict XVI to cav. Lorenzo Festicini, president of a humanitarian union called Istituto Nazionale Azzurro…

…Ratzinger appears in excellent shape : smiling and far from that “agony” we wrote about in August, wrapped in the white cassock he has worn since 2013, justifying himself by saying that at the time of the renunciation he had no other clothes.

But the surprise is that Benedict appointed Festicini “Ambassador of Peace in every part of the world”: as confirmed by the person concerned, it is “a purely spiritual appointment, a blessing for his humanitarian activity in Benin”.

However, the gesture of appointing an ambassador or a representative (prerogative of the reigning pope), although symbolic, comes at a hot moment : “Benedict XVI: pope emeritus?” a juridical text by the lawyer Estefania Acosta which states that Benedict is the only pope because he has kept the munus , the spiritual office, and that his resignation (with serious Latin errors) was deliberately written invalid to reveal the game of ” coup leaders ”and cancel them in due course: It is also the thesis of authoritative theologians and Latinists.

Benedict, in the Declaratio of 2013, in fact renounced some practical functions ( ministerium ) but not the spiritual office ( munus ). Now, since munus and ministerium , for the pope, are indivisible , the resignation would be invalid.

Last Friday we also asked 20 canonists of the Sacra Rota if such a dubious act of renunciation could be valid under Canon 14, but NONE of them replied . A signal? HERE

The “appointment of the ambassador” would therefore fall within that veiled and perfect ambiguity maintained by Ratzinger since 2013, so much so that he has always steadfastly declared that “the pope is one”, without ever explaining which of the two.

If, in fact, at a first superficial glance, the meeting with Festicini can only be a harmless blessing for a well-deserving faithful, on a deeper reading and especially in these days, it can underline once again how he names – spiritually – ambassadors because it holds the spiritual munus . But if munus and ministerium are indivisible and if the pope is one, he would be Ratzinger…

https://www.liberoquotidiano.it/articolo_blog/blog/andrea-cionci/26582795/ratzinger-benedetto-xvi-visita-ignorata-lorenzo-festicini-ambasciatore.html