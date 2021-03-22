Prophecies from the combox

Michael @ The Pilgrim Center, San Sebastian de Garabandal says: March 22, 2021 at 2:50 pm Edit

Several different sources of Catholic Prophecy worthy of belief:

Blessed Elena Aiello, Prophesies of 1959:

‘Russia will march upon all the nations of Europe, particularly Italy, and will raise her flag over the Dome of St. Peter´s. Italy will be severely tried by a great revolution, and Rome will be purified in blood for its many sins, especially those of impurity! The flock is about to be dispersed and the Pope must suffer greatly.’

Blessed Elena Aiello, Good Friday, 15 April 1960:

“In these tragic hours, the world has need of prayers and penance, because the Pope, the priests, and the Church are in danger. If we do not pray, Russia will march upon all of Europe, and particularly upon Italy, bringing much more ruin and havoc!” “In Italy, some leaders like rapacious wolves in sheep’s’ clothing, while calling themselves Christians — open the door to materialism, and, fostering dishonest actions, will bring Italy to ruin; but many of them, too, will fall in confusion.”

Blessed Elena Aiello, Feast of the Immaculate Heart – 22 August 1960:

“Another terrible war will come from the East to the West. Russia with her secret weaponry will battle America; will overrun Europe. The river Rhine will be overflowing with corpses and blood. Italy, also, will be harassed by a great revolution, and the Pope will suffer terribly.”

“Spread the devotion to my Immaculate Heart, in order that many souls maybe conquered by my love and that many sinners may return to my Maternal Heart. Do not fear, for I will accompany with my maternal protection my faithful ones, and all those who accept my urgent warnings, and they — especially by the recitations of my Rosary — will be saved.”

“Satan goes furiously through this disordered world, and soon will show all his might. But, because of my Immaculate Heart, the triumph of Light will not delay in its triumph over the power of darkness, and the world, finally, will have tranquility and peace.”

Blessed Elena Aiello, Good Friday 31 March 1961:

The Sorrowful Madonna speaks: “People pay no attention to my motherly warnings, and thus the world is falling headlong evermore into an abyss of iniquity. Nations shall be convulsed by terrible disasters, causing destruction and death.

“Russia, spurred on by Satan, will seek to dominate the whole world and, by bloody revolutions, will propagate her false teachings throughout all the nations, especially in Italy. The Church will be persecuted and the Pope and the priests shall suffer much.”

Sister Elena Aiello speaks: “Oh, what a horrible vision I see! A great revolution is going on in Rome! They are entering the Vatican. The Pope is all alone; he is praying. They are holding the Pope. They take him by force. They knock him down to the floor. They are tying him. Oh, God! Oh God! They are kicking him. What a horrible scene! How dreadful!”

“Our Blessed Mother is drawing near. Like corpses those evil men fall down to the floor. Our Lady helps the Pope to his feet and, taking him by the arm, she covers him with her mantle saying: ‘Fear not!’

“Flagstaffs (flying the Red flag over St. Peter’s dome and elsewhere) collapse, and power is gone out of the clubs of those evil brutes. These atheists are ever shouting: ‘We don’t want God to rule over us; we want Satan to be our master!’

Our Blessed Mother speaks again: “My daughter, Rome will not be saved, because the Italian rulers have forsaken the Divine Light and because only a few people really love the Church. But the day is not far off when all the wicked shall perish, under the tremendous blows of Divine Justice.”

Marie-Julie Jahenny, Feast of the Immaculate Conception 8 December 1874:

The Great chastisements will begin in Paris, Revolution and Apostasy. “In Rome the storm will be the blackest. The storm of Rome is even worse than the storm in France. All the wrath of the ungodly is in Rome. All the anger of the wicked is focused on the Holy See. The chastisements will begin with Paris.” –

Marie-Julie Jahenny, 10 August 1880:

A final hellish attack against the Church: “All (Church) authorities will have to undergo this Passion in their paternal seats. They will have to flee to escape the pursuit, fierce prosecutions. The Church must see its Head (the Pope) under vengeful hatred. The temple of God is to be deserted.

Marie-Julie Jahenny, 19 March 1878:

St. Joseph also forewarns of a great apostasy, and apparently, this will happen during the times of the desecrations of the Church. St. Joseph said he pleaded with his Son and prayed that the restoration of the Church and the promised Triumph would be accomplished without bloodshed, but Our Lord said, “The Holy Father will suffer torments that are beyond his powers. He will be discarded and thrust aside, pushed and shoved, like the sea when it braces. St. Joseph then said the Triumph will only come through victims and much bloodshed (martyrdoms).”

“I´m with all the faithful in St Peter´s to gain Jubilee Indulgences we suddenly heard a booming of a great explosion…then screams, `Death to the Christians!´ A crowd of barbarians ran into the Basilica killing anyone they met.” – 10 February 2000, The Dream / Vision of Bruno Cornacchiola (Our Lady of Revelation, Tre Fontane)

The First Prophecy / Vision of St. John Bosco, on the Vigil of the Ephiphany, 5 January 1870:

[…] “But you, O Italy, land of blessings, who has plunged you into desolation? Not your enemies, but your own friends. Do you not hear your children begging for the bread of faith, unable to find one to break it for them? What shall I do? I shall strike the shepherds and scatter the sheep so that those who sit upon the chair of Moses may seek better pastures and their flock may gently listen and be fed.

“But My hand shall be heavy upon both flock and shepherds. Famine, plague, and war shall cause mothers to mourn the blood of their sons and husbands shed on foreign soil.

“What shall befall you, ungrateful, effeminate, proud Rome? You have reached a point when you seek and admire nought in your sovereign but luxury, forgetting that both your glory and his lies on Golgotha. Now he is old, frail, defenseless, and dispossessed. [Pope Benedict XVI ?] Nevertheless, though captive, his words cause the whole world to tremble.

“O Rome! Four times shall I come to you! The first time I shall smite your regions and its people. The second time I shall bring slaughter and destruction to your very gates. Should not that make you open your eyes? A third time shall I come, and I will demolish your defenses and defenders. At My Father’s command, terror, dismay, and desolation will reign.

“My wise followers flee, but My law is still trod underfoot. Therefore, I shall come a fourth time. Woe to you if My law again shall go unheeded. There shall be defections among both learned and ignorant. Your blood and that of your children shall wipe out your transgressions. [A seeming allusion to some future disaster.]

“War, plague, and famine are the scourges to smite human pride and malice. Where are your magnificent villas and palaces, you people of wealth? They have become the litter of squares and streets!

“And you priests, why are you not prostrate between the vestibule and the altar, weeping and praying that the scourge may cease? Why do you not take up the shield of faith and preach My Word from the rooftops, in the houses, streets, and squares, and even in inaccessible places? Do you not know that this is the terrible two-edged sword which smites My enemies and placates the wrath of God and man?

“These things shall inexorably come to pass, all in succession.

“Things follow too slowly upon each other, but the great Queen of Heaven is at hand; the Lord’s power is Hers.

Like mist She shall scatter Her enemies. She shall vest the Venerable Old Man with all his former garments.

“There shall yet come a violent hurricane. Iniquity is at an end, sin shall cease, and before two full moons shall have shone in the month of flowers, the rainbow of peace shall appear on the earth.

“The great Minister shall see the Bride of his King clothed in glory.

“Throughout the world a sun so bright shall shine as was never seen since the flames of the Cenacle until today, nor shall it be seen again until the end of time.”