When I first saw this, I questioned whether it was real.
Not only is it real, but apparently it was read out from every pulpit in the diocese last Sunday.
The sacraments are going to be denied to Novus Ordo Catholics who refuse to be “vaccinated.” It couldn’t be more clear.
5 thoughts on “WAR: San Diego Bishop McElroy is coming for all those opposed to the deathvaxx”
“They are fully approved for use AT THIS MOMENT by the teachings of OUR Church.”
At this moment? Subject to change?
Our Church? Not THE Church? Subject to change?
No thanks, BISHOP!
The catacombs here in Renfrew are cool, refreshingly clear, warm to the touch of Christ and the Gospels. You all know them, the verses, against this crime. The covid church has the marching orders from bergoblio. When, Lord, when will just one Cardinal speak the truth of the imprisonment of Pope Benedict VXI, and the fake election of that anti-pope.
Saint Joseph pray for our intercession to Our Lord and Shepherd. Your Will be done.
Sigh. Welp, onward and upward.
Yesterday at the ICKSP was a Solemn High Mass to celebrate the transferred feast of St. Benedict. In Canon’s sermon he urged us to soak up the beauty of the celebration to sustain us for the upcoming trials. Chilling but truthful advice.
Sorry for the repeated posts….but just wanted to mention and highly recommend the book “The Life of Saint Joseph” As manifested by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Maria Cecilia Baij, O.S.B. It is wonderful reading. Link to order it at non Amazon is on Ann’s podcast 139(?).