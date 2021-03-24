All adults in AZ now eligible for deathvaxx because the prioritized groups said no thanks

“They expected demand to be higher.” If it weren’t for those darn bloggers!
PR blitz starts today.
Those in the over-65 demographic were the most compliant, though they only got 70%. All other age groups are lower than 50%. We shall see what happens in the next few weeks.
Wow, according to the mainstream media news EVREEEBODY is enthusiastically signing up for the blessed vaccine. Lines everywhere are so long and those who can’t get jabbed right away are SOOOO disappointed. The only people not on board are a tiny fraction of a percent of the population: deplorables who cling to guns and religion and of course are RAAAACIST!!!
I called my doctor today to make an appointment. The first question I was asked was “have you had both vaccinations?” I said I haven’t had any vaccinations and don’t want any. That stopped that conversation dead in its tracks.
I’m 65 and non compliant.
Mary, did they refuse to make an appointment unless you have plans to get the jabs? Please say no.
They will now crash the economy intentionally. If you agree to the vaccine schedule, you will be able to pay for food and utilities using the new digital currency, which I am sure is ready to go.
No, James, they didn’t refuse to make an appointment. So no worries there.