Arizona Gov. Ducey lifts restrictions, makes local mask ordinances illegal

You should see the journalisps completely freaking out. It’s quite a sight.

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has further lifted some coronavirus restrictions around our state as more people get vaccinated and case numbers continue to trend downward.

On Thursday, Gov. Ducey announced that due to reaching health benchmarks:

Events of more than 50 people will no longer need approval of local governments. Events should follow safe practices and CDC recommendations.

Business guidances will transition from requirements to recommendations.

Restaurants can resume “normal operations.”

Local mask mandates will be phased out.

See the executive order here.