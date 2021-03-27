“Let’s makes the vaxx free and available to everyone so everyone shows up…”

Every adult in Arizona is eligible for the deathvaxx… there are no priority lists or age restrictions. Just sign up and show up.
This is the free injection site at 15th Ave and Monroe in downtown Phoenix, two blocks from the State Capitol. Fenced off and abandoned.
It should also be noted that this is less than a stone’s throw away from the Phoenix FSSP parish. It’s practically in our parking lot. We lovingly refer to it as “the FEMA camp”.
I’ve never seen a single soul moving around in there. It’s like it was abandoned the day it was completed.
How many Arizonans will behave like Lemmings over the “lethal injection”?