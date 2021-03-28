Annual reminder to use Palm Sunday (and Good Friday) to make known the historical reality of Christ’s Passion… Evangelize!

Put it on your facebook status for a few hours. Or cut and paste and email to people who need to hear it. Pay no attention to the train wreck in Rome. People are really hurting right now, and may be more open to conversion than they were a year ago. You never know. God doesn’t need much to work with. Blessed Holy Week to all.

Blessed Palm Sunday! The Passion and death of Jesus Christ is not a fairy tale. It is a historical reality and easily verifiable from many non-biblical sources of the time, including non-believers. You can choose to ignore it, but you can’t claim it didn’t happen. The next question then becomes, why did it happen? Because Christ willed that He would take on the punishment due for your sins, so that you might someday enter heaven to be with Him forever. No one ever merits heaven on their own. There is no such thing as being “good enough” to get there, apart from Christ’s sacrifice. Think about how enormous the weight of the sins of all humanity past present and future, that the appropriate counterbalance to blot out this guilt was for God Himself to come down from heaven and be executed. It is only by the merits of the Cross, and by uniting your sufferings to it, and finally amending your life by cooperating with the sanctifying grace which God is offering to you every second of every day. Stop trying to do it all on your own, and admit that you can’t. How many more years are you going to waste trying to focus on “positive energy”, being “true to yourself”, or following the gospel according to Whitney Houston, “learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.” Please stop. The way out of this is exactly the opposite: First, you empty yourself. Dying to self and having that singular moment of clarity where you finally hand it all over to Christ, even while knowing you still aren’t really ready. Get out of your own way, hand it all over, and be filled with the Holy Ghost. You don’t need a plan, you don’t need to know how to be “holy”, and you certainly don’t need anyone’s permission. Be advised that it’s a life-long project, and you will still fall many, many times. We all remain sinners on the journey, and no one ever out-holies the need for a Savior. I know it’s scary, but you have to work up the courage. It’s only scary because you don’t know what comes next. Let Him take care of that for you. Prayers to all who read this; have a blessed Holy Week.

“I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No man cometh to the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)