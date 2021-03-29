Boom: Novus Ordo parish bans non-vaxxed from Confession

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than a week ago, I took heavy flack in the combox for writing this:

The sacraments are going to be denied to Novus Ordo Catholics who refuse to be “vaccinated.” It couldn’t be more clear.

And yet…

WAR: San Diego Bishop McElroy is coming for all those opposed to the deathvaxx

Originally posted on MARCH 23, 2021

When I first saw this, I questioned whether it was real.

Not only is it real, but apparently it was read out from every pulpit in the diocese last Sunday.

