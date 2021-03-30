What do they have on Kristi Noem?

https://americanprinciplesproject.org/media/kristi-noem-effectively-kills-legislation-protect-girls-sports/
Today, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) declined to certify legislation to protect girls’ sports after it was sent back to her by the state legislature which earlier in the day rejected her “style and form” revisions by a 67-2 vote. Her lack of action effectively ensures the bill will not become law.
In response, Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project (APP), released the following statement condemning Noem’s decision:
“For over a week since she first announced her ‘style and form’ veto, Gov. Noem has been trying to present herself, against all evidence, as a champion for female athletes. She’s held a press conference and launched a website in an attempt to reposition herself as a leader in defending Title IX, despite never having spoken out on the issue before. And she’s repeatedly stated that she would support legislation to protect girls’ sports, as long as a few supposedly small tweaks were made.
“Of course, those tweaks weren’t small — they fundamentally subverted the entire bill. And when the state legislature rightly rejected Noem’s changes, 67-2, she was left with a final choice: back up her claim to be a defender of girl athletes by signing the bill or complete her capitulation to the woke NCAA and activist business interests by letting it die. Unfortunately, she chose the latter, making her the only Republican governor to date to refuse to sign legislation protecting girls’ sport when given the opportunity. So much for leading a coalition.
“There should now be no illusion as to the kind of leader Kristi Noem is. In this past week, voters in her state and nationwide have seen her surrender to the left, engage in political theater to distract from that surrender, and now refuse to change course despite being called out for it. This failure to stand up when it mattered most will define Noem for the rest of her career and will certainly haunt her should she decide to run for any office in the future. Conservatives will not forget it.”
8 thoughts on “What do they have on Kristi Noem?”
DC McAllister was one to call bullpence on Kristi Noem a while ago. She has bright spots but was never really what we think of as “conservative”.
I firmly believe in what Ann has been saying for quite some time; anyone, ANYONE who chooses to run for political office, especially higher positions, is by default morally unfit. We see this clearly now with Trump. As much as I wanted to remain hopeful about him…..I can’t. I don’t trust any of them…not one.
I’m with you Kono. I voted in this last election but that was my last time. I want to completely de-register to vote but I know if I do that, the City of Philadelphia will keep me registered and use my registration to cover for illegal voters. This nation is run by unelected oligarchs like Bill and Melinda Gates. Trump had no problem firing good, qualified people but he kept that little bastard Anthony Fauci on the job who just happens to have connections to the Gates Foundation??? And Anthony Fauci is still on the job while the rest of the Trump administration was replaced??? It’s a freemasonic oligarch tyranny and the “democrats” and “republicans” are just political theatre to distract the people.
True story: My sister, a 15 year resident of Delaware, died in 2014. Her husband, a lifelong resident of Delaware, died about a year later.
My surviving sister lives in Montgomery County, PA. Last summer she received PA voter registrations for both my deceased sister, and her deceased husband. At an address neither of them ever lived or registered at, in a state one of them never lived in, and the other hadn’t lived in since ’99.
The fraud in PA was so off-the-charts, even the most jaded of us are going to shocked when we learn the extent of it at the General Judgement.
We have to get over this freemasonic ruse called “democracy.” A Catholic Monarchy is the only way. Death to freemasonry. Christ the King now and forever!
Noem probably has affairs and D.C. skullduggery in her past. By the time you get to Washington, you’re compromised and way past redemption.
Like Prince says… the beautiful ones hurt u every time.
I’m sure she’s used her beauty for very nefarious things.