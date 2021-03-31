In addition, the mutually vaxxed must also mask up and keep distanced “as far away as possible.”
So, does the vaxx enhance transmission between mutually vaxxed people? Will someone just explain how all this works?
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/boston-archdiocese-mandates-that-only-vaccinated-can-serve-at-altar
One thought on “Branch Covidian Logic”
Make sure you get vaccinated, even though the vaccine may not protect you from getting sick and may not protect anyone else. My son doesn’t practice his Faith anymore, and shenanigans like this surely won’t cause him to lose his cynicism. He’s just not the kind of stupid sheep that much of the Church would prefer.