Raising Arizona: Neanderthal thinking is a beautiful thing

The deathvaxx is free and available to anyone in Arizona who wants it. There are no age or eligibility restrictions. And yet…

Vaxx injections peaked three weeks ago, on 12 March, and have since been declining.

Arizona is 100% open. No restrictions on anything. All local mask mandates have been made illegal. And yet…

But in the states with Leftist leadership, mass vaxx compliance, universal masking, restrictions on all activities, something else seems to be going on…

At some point will someone admit the masks don’t work, and are probably causing additional sickness among those forced to wear them for long periods? Is the vaxx really a vaccine, or is it useless, or does it cause additional sickness? Or are these numbers not really true, they don’t really measure sickness after all? Pick a lie and stick with it, already.

Are the proles ready for lockdown #3?