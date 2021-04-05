Blessed Easter Monday! Welcome to the Octave, one of the few they didn’t manage to suppress.

INTROIT Ex. 13:5, 9

The Lord has brought you into a land flowing with milk and honey, alleluia! so that the law of the Lord may ever be on your lips, alleluia, alleluia! Ps. 104:1. Praise the Lord and invoke his name; make His deeds known among the nations.



COLLECT

Your resurrection, O God, has brought healing to a sick world. Continue to shower from heaven gifts upon Your people that they may freely march forward to eternal life.

GRADUAL Ps. 117:24, 2

This is the day the Lord has made; let us be glad and rejoice in it.

Let Israel proclaim now that the Lord is good, that His mercy endures forever.

Be glad and rejoice, because God is in control. Despite signs to the contrary, He knows what He is doing, He is in charge. Rejoice and be glad. Keep His ways, and trust in the Lord.

And now for some Anglo Anglish choir.