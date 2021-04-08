!SCIENCE! in charts and words Posted on April 8, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “!SCIENCE! in charts and words”
Amen, from an ER doc who favors evidence-based medicine.
I’ve noticed that the censors and media are subtly moving away from using health ‘experts’ to health ‘officials’ and health ‘leaders.’ The latter two not necessarily being the former, but upon whose command even the experts are censored.
What I guarantee you is that nobody voted for any of these, but the people you did vote for bark like a dog upon their orders.
That’s the reality of ‘secular democracy’ for you. They overthrew the Church and the Catholic monarchies for this. What an improvement, amirite?!