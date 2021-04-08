2 thoughts on “!SCIENCE! in charts and words

  2. I’ve noticed that the censors and media are subtly moving away from using health ‘experts’ to health ‘officials’ and health ‘leaders.’ The latter two not necessarily being the former, but upon whose command even the experts are censored.

    What I guarantee you is that nobody voted for any of these, but the people you did vote for bark like a dog upon their orders.

    That’s the reality of ‘secular democracy’ for you. They overthrew the Church and the Catholic monarchies for this. What an improvement, amirite?!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.