Informed Consent: How many people understand the vaxx is an unapproved, experimental jab? Is calling it “safe” a criminal act?

How many of your family and friends really understand that by taking the vaxx, they are part of an experiment? How many of them actually read the pamphlet they were handed, maybe, at their injection appointment, and probably after they had already been jabbed? You know, the pamphlet that states in several places that these are unapproved, experimental vaccines that “may” prevent Covid. And while we are at it, didn’t they make this sort of thing a federal crime after the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_Syphilis_Study ?
Pfizer fact sheet for recipients and caregivers, U.S.
Pfizer fact sheet for healthcare providers administering the vaccine, U.S
AstraZeneca information leaflet, UK
Moderna fact sheet for healthcare providers administering the vaccine, U.S.
Moderna information leaflet, EU
Since COVID Vaccines Are Experimental, Vaccine Administrators Must Inform You of Risks
In the U.S., vaccines granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, as is the case with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, are considered experimental. Administrators of emergency use vaccines are required by law to inform vaccine recipients of the potential risks.
With the mass vaccination program now in full swing, we are hearing of more and more reports suggesting this fundamental right and legal requirement is not being respected. The vast majority of people are simply not being given the opportunity to exercise this right that is a foundational principle of medical ethics and central to the concept of patient autonomy. Most people likely don’t even know what information they should be able to receive prior to vaccination.
You don’t need to sign something to give consent — baring your arm is sufficient. In the case of vaccination, this is, in essence, your gesture that gives the vaccinator permission to touch you and inject you. Failure to seek your permission would typically be regarded, legally, as assault or battery. The real problem therefore isn’t with the consent itself, but with the information that should precede the issue of consent.
Do health authority vaccine claims constitute deceit?
Health authorities around the world continue to claim that COVID-19 vaccines are “safe.” However, according to the Collins dictionary, this means that:
“Something that is safe does not cause physical harm or danger.”
“Safe” claims are routinely made by organizations like the UK NHS, the Centers for Disease Control in the USA and the World Health Organization.
A search we carried out of the VAERS database in the U.S. shows that nearly 8,000 adverse events have been reported to date (note: as many as 90% of adverse reactions often go unreported), and over 1.5% of these involved death. It is then arguably deceitful to refer to these experimental vaccines as “safe.”
Given the lack of vaccine transparency, vaccinators themselves are not properly informed so are generally not in any position to offer accurate information that might be available in the public domain, but is generally not well known.
Information that should be freely communicated includes the fact that the vaccines are experimental and unproven. Those considering giving consent should be told about the vaccines’ reliance on synthetic biology that has never been tested at scale. But it also includes information on known risks and benefits from Phase 3 trials, and that these trials are still under way and some won’t be complete for over 18 months (e.g. Jan. 31, 2023, for Pfizer mRNA vaccine)...
Source: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccines-administrators-must-inform-risks/
Up here in Canada, we are being blasted with propaganda regarding the vaccines. We are now on the cusp of the third wave (so-called). We are told this variant is particularly virulent amoung children. Teachers unions are behind the push to close schools, and there are numerous articles pondering when children will begin to be vaccinated even though the application of AstraZeneca has currently been halted to anyone healthy under 55. There are articles with scolding tones reporting how vaccination appointments are not being filled. There are articles telling people if they give you the AstraZeneca shot first, it is not a problem to take Pfizer for the second. There is reportage on the crisis in Brazil detailing how their health care system is on the verge of collapse. This would, of course, strike mortal fear into the hearts of people up here who define themselves ‘not American’ because they have access to ‘free’ health care. Last year, there was a leaked email from someone in the Liberal Party Strategic Planning Committee detailing a plan to destabilize and collapse the health care system, which would result in full travel restrictions (including inter-provincial and inter-city), which would in turn cause inventory shortages and break the supply chain. Apparently, the plan is to confiscate private property out of this chaos, and bring in UBI. Lots of news artlicles right now about UBI, incidentally, particularly how it is necessary for private business owners who have been shut down under government decree. We were told this was a hoax, but these events were planned for Q2 2021, and here we are. To me, the stage looks set. It is winter for five months of the year in large parts of this country. Many people in the big cities are immigrants, or second or third generation. They have no connection to the land and only know a plastic-Disneyfied version of Canada. They are used to having fresh food flown in from South America or California. I know people who were born here to immigrant parents and don’t know what turnips are. I fear winter 2021/22 will be long, hungry, and cold. Well, we have brought this upon ourselves, and have absolutely nobody to blame for what it seems is about to happen. St. Joseph, Patron of Canada, pray for us!